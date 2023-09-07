Pune cyber police arrest man from Bihar in 66.41 lakh fraud case

The cyber crime sleuths have arrested a Bihar resident for cheating an accountant of a real estate company of ₹66 .41 lakh in an online fraud that occurred on May 18.

The accused identified as Bishal Kumar Bharat Manjhi (21), a resident of Siwan in Bihar was arrested on September 3; and later produced before local Siwan court which granted the cyber police the transit remand to enable the accused to be brought to Pune. Manjhi was produced before the Pune court which further remanded him into police custody till September 11.

According to investigating officer Chandrashekhar Sawant, the police have recovered a mobile phone, six SIM cards and ₹3,000 cash from the accused. The cyber probe focused on technical investigation related to mobile number, email id and payment links shared by the accused to siphon the money.

According to the police, the complainant had received a message from an unidentified number in which the sender had identified himself as the CEO of the company and ordered him to transfer money in three accounts. Further probe is on to identify and arrest other suspects

