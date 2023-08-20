Biker dies in collision with PMPML bus on Kalewadi BRTS route

A 26-year-old man lost his life in a horrifying collision between the motorcycle he was riding and a Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) bus on the Bus Rapid Transit System (BRTS) lane in Kalewadi, Pimpri-Chinchwad on Saturday.

A case has been registered at Sangvi police station (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

The victim, identified as Bhimrao Bhalerao (26) a resident of Uruli Devachi, was riding his vehicle along the BRTS lane when the fateful accident occurred. According to police, the bus was heading from Chinchwad towards Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC). When the bus was in the BRTS lane near Kalewadi, an overspending motorcycle rider heading in the opposite direction collided with the bus, resulting in substantial damage to both the vehicles involved. The force of the impact was enough to cause critical injuries to the biker, leading to his demise at the scene of the accident.

Sangvi police were swiftly dispatched to the site in response to distress calls from witnesses and passersby. The area was cordoned off to ensure the safety of onlookers and facilitate the investigation process. Police said, the BRTS lane, designed to expedite the flow of public transportation, requires motorists to exercise caution and adhere to the designated lanes to avoid such tragic incidents.

A case has been registered at Sangvi police station on Saturday under IPC sections 279,337,338,304 A, 427, and sections 184,119/177 of the Motor Vehicle Act against the motorcycle rider.

