Home / Cities / Pune News / Bikers killed after crashing into electric pole
pune news

Bikers killed after crashing into electric pole

Two men riding on a motorbike on Saturday midnight, were killed in a road accident in Wakad, Pimpri- Chinchwad
By HT Correspondent, Pune
PUBLISHED ON APR 19, 2021 09:08 PM IST
HT Image

Two men riding on a motorbike on Saturday midnight, were killed in a road accident in Wakad, Pimpri- Chinchwad.

The two deceased have been identified as Pankaj Ishappa Desai (27) and Rahul Siddharam Desai (25), both residents of Gujar nagar in Wakad.

The incident happened atop the Kalewadi overbridge that connects 16 number with Jagtap dairy.

The two were on a blue coloured Pulsar motorbike registered in the name of the elder man in Solapur.

“They were speeding on the overbridge. There is an electricity pole atop that bridge. Their bike rammed into the cement block under the pole,” said assistant police inspector S Birajdar, of Wakad police station, who registered the case.

As a result of the collision with the cement block, the two men were thrown towards the pole and died on impact, according to police.

A complaint in the matter was lodged by the police as the family of the two were grieving.

A case under Sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way); 304(a) (causing death by negligence); 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of Rs50) of the Indian Penal Code, along with Sections 184 and 119/177 of Motor Vehicle Act has been registered at Wakad police station against the deceased rider.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Covid patient count on O2 support increased by 1,200 in 10 days in Pune

Situation worse than last year at crematoriums in Pune

Man who attacked sub-inspector booked for attempted murder

31-year-old alleges sexual assault, cheating
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
IPL 2021, PBKS vs CSK
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP