Bird flu scare leaves housing societies in Pune to seek net protection

Pune: Even though the city has not registered any unnatural death of birds in the last one week, many residential societies have installed bird protection nets to prevent entry of pigeons and other birds.

The demand for bird nets has increased in the city since last 15 days, according to traders.

“Though bird nets of various materials are available with us, many customers demand copper nets as it is stronger than nylon,” said Ganesh Jadhav, Alankar Hardware, Sadashiv peth.

Although no avian flu virus has been detected in pigeons, residents do not want to take risk and are placing nets to get rid of the bird menace while ensuring no harm to them.

“Whenever there are reports of bird flu cases in the country, people become extra cautious and put up nets as a preventive measure. Some customers are also going for double layer of net cover. However, there has been no rise in price of nets. We are keeping more varieties as residents visit our shop after checking options on the internet,” said Vishal Deshmukh, Deshmukh hardware, Raviwar peth.

“While bird flu threat is looming since last one month, pigeons can be seen at every nook and corner of the city. The bird’s feathers can cause Histoplasmosis that affects lungs and other organs. Its dropping carries Salmonella bacteria that causes food poisoning, diarrhoea and fever. Its faeces could cause asthma and allergy issues. Though bird protection nets give a shabby look to the housing society, public health should be priority,” said Suhas Patwardhan, a resident of Success Towers, Panchwati, Pashan.

Patwardhan is also chairman of Pune District Co-operative Housing Federation.

“Many in our society used to feed pigeons. We told them how the bird could after our health. Now, we have covered our residential space with a copper net,” said Jiten Shah, resident of Balewadi High Street.