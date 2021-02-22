Bird flu scare leaves housing societies in Pune to seek net protection
Pune: Even though the city has not registered any unnatural death of birds in the last one week, many residential societies have installed bird protection nets to prevent entry of pigeons and other birds.
The demand for bird nets has increased in the city since last 15 days, according to traders.
“Though bird nets of various materials are available with us, many customers demand copper nets as it is stronger than nylon,” said Ganesh Jadhav, Alankar Hardware, Sadashiv peth.
Although no avian flu virus has been detected in pigeons, residents do not want to take risk and are placing nets to get rid of the bird menace while ensuring no harm to them.
“Whenever there are reports of bird flu cases in the country, people become extra cautious and put up nets as a preventive measure. Some customers are also going for double layer of net cover. However, there has been no rise in price of nets. We are keeping more varieties as residents visit our shop after checking options on the internet,” said Vishal Deshmukh, Deshmukh hardware, Raviwar peth.
“While bird flu threat is looming since last one month, pigeons can be seen at every nook and corner of the city. The bird’s feathers can cause Histoplasmosis that affects lungs and other organs. Its dropping carries Salmonella bacteria that causes food poisoning, diarrhoea and fever. Its faeces could cause asthma and allergy issues. Though bird protection nets give a shabby look to the housing society, public health should be priority,” said Suhas Patwardhan, a resident of Success Towers, Panchwati, Pashan.
Patwardhan is also chairman of Pune District Co-operative Housing Federation.
“Many in our society used to feed pigeons. We told them how the bird could after our health. Now, we have covered our residential space with a copper net,” said Jiten Shah, resident of Balewadi High Street.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bird flu scare leaves housing societies in Pune to seek net protection
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Metro work hits roadblock on Old Mumbai-Pune highway due to absence of road width
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man gets 30 years rigorous imprisonment for sexual assault of minor daughter
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Two arrested for suicide abetment
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
WMTPA meets Sitharaman over GST’s “oppressive” terms
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mission Jhunj: 23-year old MIT student spearheads cleanliness at historical sites
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pune district crosses 4 lakh mark for Covid-19 cases; 1,172 new cases reported in 24 hours
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Confidence building measures, re-enrolment to improve vaccination numbers among frontline, healthcare workers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
U-16 championship series tennis: Pune’s Adkar takes double crown in Ahmedabad
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Four of family jump into dam backwaters in Mulshi to save woman, all drown
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Night curfew in Pune district from 11pm-6am; hotels, restaurants and bars to shut at 11 pm
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Only hold important classes on campus
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
50-year-old Pune man donates plasma 9 times after recovering from Covid
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pune dist reports 847 new Covid cases, 8 deaths in 24 hours
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mulshi dam water issue: Committee to submit report by April 2021
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox