Bird injuries due to Chinese manja on the rise

Despite the ban on the deadly nylon manja, a large number of people are found using it and in turn, injuring birds and in some cases, even human beings.

Neelam Kumar Khaire, in-charge, animal and bird rehabilitation centre, Rajiv Gandhi Katraj zoo, said, “We got 25 injured birds in the last few days due to the nylon manja. These are only the registered cases but there are many more cases that are going unreported. Animals and birds are a national asset and we are harming birds in the name of the kite festival.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Despite creating awareness, kites are becoming more and more popular every year. Earlier, kite-flying was limited to Gujarat but now it is taking place in many parts of Maharashtra as well. Every year during Makar Sankrant, we get injured birds. We can only try to save them. Furthermore, every area does not have a facility to save birds like the Katraj zoo. Naturally, birds are losing their lives due to the manja. Many cases of bird- and even human- injuries are going unreported,” Khaire said.

An official from the fire brigade department said, “Daily, we get four to five calls involving birds injured due to the nylon manja. Cases of bird injuries are rising with every passing year.”

Last week, a fire brigade employee suffered a cut to his neck due to the manja. “Not only birds but many two-wheeler riders are also getting injured due to the manja. These cases usually occur a week before Sankrant and two weeks after the festival. The number of such cases is increasing,” the official said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Citizens are now taking precautions against manja injuries but what about the birds?” Khaire said.