Birthday boy, friend drown in Lonavla quarry during celebrations

Two friends, one of whom was celebrating his birthday died while they went for a swim in a quarry in Lonavala on Thursday. According to Lonavla police, five friends had gathered to celebrate the birthday of one of their friends identified as Akash Gurav (25) at Kusgaon. They ventured into the quarry water out of excitement without realizing that the water was deep. His friend Dhirendra Tripathi (23) too drowned and met with watery grave around 5.30 pm on Thursday. According to the Lonavla rural police, both of them entered the waters while three of them stayed on ground.

The deceased are residents of Rupeenagar area in Nigadi. The incident was immediately reported to the Lonavla rural police. The Shivdurg rescue team helped to fish out their bodies.

A case of accidental death has been lodged at Lonavla rural police station and investigation is on. The bodies of the deceased were handed over to the family members late in the evening after they were fished out by the social workers, locals and policemen.