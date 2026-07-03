Bishnoi gang expands footprint in Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad

When Pune-based steel businessman Amol Rajendra Chamadai received a WhatsApp call demanding ₹5 crore on the morning of June 22, he initially treated it as another intimidation attempt. The caller, who claimed to be associated with the Bishnoi gang, warned him of consequences if he failed to pay the money. Chamadai approached the police to report the threat, but while he was at the police station, an unidentified person opened fire at his industrial unit in Phursungi the same evening.

Police investigations indicate that the gang does not rely only on its own members for executing attacks. Instead, it operates through a chain. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

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Within hours, social media posts from accounts using the names of gang associates Aarzoo Bishnoi and Shubham Lonkar claimed responsibility for the firing. The posts carried footage of the attack and warned that ignoring further calls would invite more serious action.

The incident exposed a pattern that investigators say is now being used by organised criminal networks to expand their presence in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad — a digital-first extortion model that combines overseas operators, local informers and hired shooters from other states.

According to police officials, at least eight cases involving alleged Bishnoi gang threats or firing incidents have been reported in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad over the last two years.

The targets have largely been businessmen — owners of furniture malls, construction firms, jewellery shops, pharmaceutical distribution businesses and other commercial establishments.

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The issue came into sharp focus after Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who also holds the home department portfolio, told the state assembly on June 23 that the government would form a dedicated team of police officers to tackle organised crime networks, including the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

While the chief minister’s statement highlighted the broader threat, police investigations into recent cases show that the gang’s operations have moved beyond traditional intimidation and now operate through a structured network targeting businessmen in the city’s growing commercial hubs.

Extortion model

Police investigations indicate that the gang does not rely only on its own members for executing attacks. Instead, it operates through a chain.

The first stage involves identifying financially strong targets through local contacts. These local links provide information about businessmen, their businesses and their ability to pay.

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The second stage involves threat calls, often through WhatsApp or internet-based numbers. Police officials said these calls are routed through VPN-enabled systems, making it appear that they originate from countries such as Canada or the US.

The third stage begins if the target refuses to respond or ignores the demand. According to investigators, gang operators then activate local handlers who arrange shooters from states such as Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Haryana.

These shooters, Fadnavis told the assembly, are often hired for amounts ranging between ₹2 lakh and ₹3 lakh and are tasked with firing outside offices, shops or residences to create fear.

“The objective is generally not to kill the target but to create panic. The firing is meant to send a message to the victim and the larger business community that the gang has the ability to reach them,” said Fadnavis.

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After the firing, the gang allegedly uses temporary social media accounts to claim responsibility, often posting photographs, videos or audio messages. These accounts are later deleted to avoid detection.

Recent cases

The firing at AJ Furniture Mall on the Aundh-Ravet BRTS Road in Punawale in May this year followed a similar sequence, according to police.

Two motorcycle-borne men allegedly fired at the mall after its co-owner, Ashok Nain Bishnoi, received a WhatsApp call demanding ₹2 crore.

Police later arrested four people, including two alleged shooters.

Pimpri-Chinchwad police commissioner Vinoy Kumar Choubey said the investigation revealed that shooters were not directly operating under the gang leaders but were allegedly hired through intermediaries.

“In the Ravet case, we have arrested four, including two shooters. During the investigation, it was revealed that operators from outside India, based on inputs provided by local networks, used to hire shooters to threaten targeted businessmen,” Choubey said.

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In another case, the owner of Veer Furniture in Chinchwad allegedly received threats from international numbers from persons claiming links with the Lawrence Bishnoi and Rohit Godara factions.

In January, Pimpri-based businessman Sunny Nana Waghchoure approached police after receiving threat calls from an international number. The caller, claiming to be gang associate Shubham Lonkar, allegedly demanded ₹5 crore.

A woman entrepreneur running a prominent cloud kitchen business also reported a threat call in June. The caller allegedly identified himself as Aarzoo Bishnoi and demanded ₹5 crore while threatening her and her family.

Expanding beyond North India

The Bishnoi gang, which previously had a stronger presence in North India, has now sought to establish networks in Maharashtra’s major business centres, including Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad.

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Police officials said the gang’s expansion strategy depends heavily on local support systems rather than the direct presence of senior members.

“The top operators are believed to be sitting outside the country. They depend on local contacts for information and execution. This makes investigation more complicated because the people issuing threats and the people carrying out attacks are often different,” said a police officer.

The Pune city police have also received similar complaints.

When asked about Bishnoi gang threat cases, police commissioner Amitesh Kumar said, “The investigation is at a crucial stage, and it is not the right time to comment on details. We will share further information once the investigation progresses.”

Police action

To prevent arrested shooters and local associates from quickly getting bail, Pimpri-Chinchwad police have invoked provisions of the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA).

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Police are also coordinating with cyber investigation teams to trace digital communication routes used by the gang.

Fadnavis told the assembly that the network has also undergone internal splits after the arrest of key members.

“Earlier, Aarzoo Bishnoi and Rohit Godara were part of the same gang, but after the arrest of their leader, the organisation split into two factions. We will trace and apprehend them as well,” he said.

The chief minister said coordination with central agencies was underway to bring back members operating from abroad.