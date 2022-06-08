Home / Cities / Pune News / Bitcoin scam: Pune cyber cell submits 4,400-page chargesheet
pune news

Bitcoin scam: Pune cyber cell submits 4,400-page chargesheet

In March this year, the Pune police had arrested former Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Ravindra Patil and cyber expert Pankaj Ghode, who were roped in by the police to help them in cracking cryptocurrency fraud cases
The 4,400-page chargesheet accused Patil of transferring some of the cryptocurrencies in his account during the course of the investigation, and Ghode provided screenshots of the accounts to police by manipulating the figures (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
The 4,400-page chargesheet accused Patil of transferring some of the cryptocurrencies in his account during the course of the investigation, and Ghode provided screenshots of the accounts to police by manipulating the figures (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
Published on Jun 08, 2022 12:17 AM IST
Copy Link
ByNadeem Inamdar

The Economic Offences Unit (EOW) and cyber crime cell of Pune crime branch have filed a chargesheet in a local court against a former IPS officer and a cyber expert in connection with an alleged multi-crore cryptocurrency fraud, an official said on Tuesday

In March this year, the Pune police had arrested former Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Ravindra Patil and cyber expert Pankaj Ghode, who were roped in by the police to help them in cracking cryptocurrency fraud cases.

The 4,400-page chargesheet accused Patil of transferring some of the cryptocurrencies in his account during the course of the investigation, and Ghode provided screenshots of the accounts to police by manipulating the figures.

Patil and Ghode’s role got exposed during the investigation by senior officials while probing multicrore bitcoin fraud which took place in 2018. The EOW incharge police inspector Ankush Chintaman filed the chargesheet before the magistrate’s court on Monday.

“We filed the chargesheet against Patil and Ghode in a court here on Monday. Both are in magisterial custody as of today,” Chintaman said.

The Pune city police’s cyber crime cell had on March 12 arrested Ghode (38) and Patil (45), an ex-IPS officer of the 2004 batch of Jammu and Kashmir cadre.

Ghode and Patil had helped a special investigation team (SIT) of the Pune police in their probe of two cases to investigate the Rs2,000 crore cryptocurrency fraud involving its mastermind Amit Bharadwaj and others in two FIRs lodged at Nigdi and Dattawadi police stations in 2018.

According to the latest FIR lodged against the cyber experts, the police had assigned them the task of recovering bitcoins from the wallets of the accused and shared data with them. Both Patil and Ghode manipulated the screenshots of e-wallets of cryptocurrencies in possession of the main accused and others and moved a large number of bitcoins to their personal e-wallets.

A case under Sections 409 (criminal breach of trust by public servant or by banker, merchant or agent), 420 (cheating), 465 (forgery), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (whoever fraudulently or dishonestly uses as genuine any 1[document or electronic record), and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code along with Sections 66(c) of Information Technology Act and Sections 3 and 4 of Maharashtra Protection of Interest of Depositors was lodged at the cyber police station. Currently, the duo is lodged in Yerawada Cental Jail.

The cyber police claimed that they have recovered 34 types of cryptocurrencies worth 6 crore from the wallets of Patil. Police are yet to make any recovery from the wallets of Ghode.

Police established the blockchain evidence in the case and the seizures were made thereafter. Police established the blockchain evidence in the case and the seizures were made thereafter.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma.

    Nupur Sharma summoned on June 22 by Maharashtra Police over remarks on Prophet 

    The Maharashtra Police on Tuesday summoned suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma on June 22 for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Prophet Mohammed recently that drew condemnation from several Islamic nations and opposition parties.

  • The shadow shrunk even as the sun blazed and youngsters shouted in excitement when the moment arrived. (Samir Jana/HT Photo) (File photo)

    Kolkata witnesses zero shadow moment

    Explaining the phenomenon, astrophysicist Debiprosad Duari said, “People and any object, all around the world, staying between the Tropic of Cancer and Tropic of Capricorn lose their shadows, though momentarily, twice a year. These two moments are called zero shadow moments. " This happens when the sun is exactly overhead.

  • Playback singer KK was 53 years old at the time of his death.

    ‘Happens at rallies too’: TMC MP amid crowd mismanagement claims at KK's concert

    Bengali actor-turned TMC MP Dev's statement comes after Kolkata Police chief Vineet Goyal said on Friday that there was no situation at KK's concert where attendees were short of space. He, however, added that police are introducing measures to prevent overcrowding and to provide emergency medical aid if there is any need for the same. Goyal also said that at no point was KK mobbed, with a police arrangement under an assistant commissioner in place long begore the singer's arrival at Nazrul Mancha.

  • Former Karnataka chief minister and JD (S) leader HD Kumaraswamy. (AP)

    Unnecessary controversy, says ex-CM as Bommai govt dissolves textbook panel

    In an order issued on Friday, the Karnataka government said it has an open mind regarding revision of objectionable elements in text books and that a decision has been made to appropriately revise the issues related to 12th century reformer Basvaranna.

  • The accused sexually assaulted and killed the nine-year-old minor 11 months after coming out of jail for another assault case. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

    Mumbai: Man gets death penalty for sexually assaulting and killing minor in 2019

    While delivering the verdict, the special POCSO court said that the accused could not be allowed to stay in society because, once released, he may repeat the same offence. The court also refused to grant the accused leniency, declaring out that such a man who abused minor girls one after another did not deserve the same.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, June 09, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out