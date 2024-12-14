Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Dec 14, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Bits and Bytes: Know about startup and business news in Pune

ByNamita Shibad
Dec 14, 2024 08:34 AM IST

This year more than 150 HR professionals from diverse industry sectors from various parts of India will participate in the day-long event in Pune

HORIBA inaugurates hydrogen internal combustion engine test bed facility

The National HRD Network (NHRDN) Pune Chapter will host its flagship annual human resource summit event ‘Anubhuti’ on December 14 at Hyatt Hotel, Hinjewadi. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
The National HRD Network (NHRDN) Pune Chapter will host its flagship annual human resource summit event ‘Anubhuti’ on December 14 at Hyatt Hotel, Hinjewadi. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

HORIBA inaugurated its first-ever Hydrogen Internal Combustion Engine (H2-ICE) Test Bed Facility at Chakan. The facility is designed to support the testing of environment-friendly hydrogen-fuel-based internal combustion engines. The company has invested a further 28-30 crores in establishing the test bed facility, which has an engine testing capacity of up to 380KW meeting the Indian commercial vehicle segment. The inaugural event was graced by George Gillespie, executive corporate officer, HORIBA Energy and Environment and Rajeev Gautam, corporate officer – HORIBA Ltd., Japan and president – HORIBA India.

Pune to host 8th edition of National HRD Network Summit ‘Anubhuti’

The National HRD Network (NHRDN) Pune Chapter will host its flagship annual human resource summit event ‘Anubhuti’ on December 14 at Hyatt Hotel, Hinjewadi. Anubhuti brings together HR professionals, industry leaders, and experts to explore and deliberate on key issues on the evolving role of human resources in today’s fast-changing work environment. It is designed for HR professionals, L&D leaders, faculty, and students. This year more than 150 HR professionals from diverse industry sectors from various parts of India will participate in the day-long event. In all, there are 54 chapters of NHRDN at the pan-national level.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, December 14, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On