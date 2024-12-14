Bits and Bytes: Know about startup and business news in Pune

HORIBA inaugurates hydrogen internal combustion engine test bed facility The National HRD Network (NHRDN) Pune Chapter will host its flagship annual human resource summit event ‘Anubhuti’ on December 14 at Hyatt Hotel, Hinjewadi. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

HORIBA inaugurated its first-ever Hydrogen Internal Combustion Engine (H2-ICE) Test Bed Facility at Chakan. The facility is designed to support the testing of environment-friendly hydrogen-fuel-based internal combustion engines. The company has invested a further ₹28-30 crores in establishing the test bed facility, which has an engine testing capacity of up to 380KW meeting the Indian commercial vehicle segment. The inaugural event was graced by George Gillespie, executive corporate officer, HORIBA Energy and Environment and Rajeev Gautam, corporate officer – HORIBA Ltd., Japan and president – HORIBA India.

Pune to host 8th edition of National HRD Network Summit ‘Anubhuti’

The National HRD Network (NHRDN) Pune Chapter will host its flagship annual human resource summit event ‘Anubhuti’ on December 14 at Hyatt Hotel, Hinjewadi. Anubhuti brings together HR professionals, industry leaders, and experts to explore and deliberate on key issues on the evolving role of human resources in today’s fast-changing work environment. It is designed for HR professionals, L&D leaders, faculty, and students. This year more than 150 HR professionals from diverse industry sectors from various parts of India will participate in the day-long event. In all, there are 54 chapters of NHRDN at the pan-national level.