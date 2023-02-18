Bits and Bytes: Know about startup, business news in Pune

Zepto launches farmer engagement programme at Manchar

e-Grocery startup Zepto launched its farmer engagement programme ‘Zepto Bloom’ with farmers from Maharashtra in Manchar in Pune district. The app will digitise all processes right from sowing to selling, thereby aiding farmers who sell on Zepto to streamline their supplies and yields.

The company will be onboarding over 300 farmers from Maharashtra on the app. Through the app, farmers can also choose their trade destination with complete visibility of the prices for their produce. Beyond this, the farmers will have access to agronomist support at the time of production, clarity on demand and grading aligned to the harvesting period, assured buyback, and on-ground support.

Vinay Dhanani, Chief Operating Officer, Zepto said, “The demand for fruits and vegetables among our customers has grown exponentially. More than 50% of Zepto’s orders comprise fresh fruits and vegetables, making it one of our strongest categories. As we grow, we are committed to creating more value for our customers and farmers alike.”

PCMC hosts EV accelerator workshop to plan city’s EV transition

The Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC), in collaboration with RMI India, hosted the City Electric Vehicle (EV) Accelerator workshop to step up the adoption of EVs in the city. The workshop showcased the ongoing electrification initiatives implemented by the city government and provided a platform for key industry stakeholders to share their recommendations. Discussions included topics such as charging infrastructure and battery swapping, EV operations in the city, EV and EV component manufacturing, and electrification of the city’s bus fleet. The city government also shared its vision to develop a central governance body — a sustainability cell — for long-term planning. The EV cell of PCMC envisions being a part of this broader sustainability cell to support the mobility sector.

Shekhar Singh, PCMC commissioner, said, “Pimpri-Chinchwad is determined to create a sustainable future by leading the way towards green mobility. With the collaborative efforts of local government, industry stakeholders, and citizens, Pimpri Chinchwad’s EV Readiness Plan will provide a roadmap for converting their vision into reality. Pimpri Chinchwad’s efforts towards building a green, clean, and sustainable electric mobility future will serve as an inspiration to other cities around the world to pursue similar objectives.”

Pune-based EKA’s e-buses to be deployed in Haryana, Arunachal Pradesh, Kerala

Electric vehicles and technology company EKA Mobility received a letter of allotment (LoA) for the procurement, operation, and maintenance of 310 electric buses on gross cost contracting, from Convergence Energy Services Ltd. The tender was rolled out by state-owned Convergence Energy Services Ltd, a wholly-owned Energy Efficiency Services Ltd (EESL) subsidiary under the National e-Bus program Phase 1.

EKA’s e-buses will be deployed in the transport department Haryana, department of transport, Arunachal Pradesh, Kerala state road transport corporation for intra-city operations as part of the government’s efforts to provide clean, sustainable, and efficient transportation options for millions of people. The deployment of these 310 electric buses for 12 years is expected to save ~140,000 tons of CO2 emissions. With this order, EKA’s order book has grown significantly, with more than 500 electric buses and 5000+ electric light commercial vehicle orders in the pipeline.

Sudhir Mehta, Founder & Chairman of EKA said, “We are thrilled to have been selected by multiple state transport authorities to operate electric buses as part of the National e-Bus programme Phase 1. This order is a testament to the fact that design and making in India is now a reality and is a viable alternative that can replace the Chinese products that are coming into the market.”

Prozo raises ₹45 crore funding in pre-series B round

Supply chain startup Prozo raised ₹45 crores in a pre-series B round via a combination of equity and debt financing led by Sixth Sense Ventures. JAFCO Asia and other marquee investors also participated in the round. The funds raised in this Pre-Series B round would be utilized to expand its client base, warehousing, and logistics network, and deepen the Prozo Warehousing and Logistics SaaS platform.

The company was founded in 2015 and has raised ₹131 crores of funds till date. Ashvini Jakhar, Founder CEO Prozo said, “Prozo is like an operating system of supply chains wherein brands of all sizes can customize their supply chain, leveraging our fulfilment and logistics network. Just like companies don’t set up their own servers these days but opt for AWS-like services, companies don’t need to set up their own supply chains but opt for a full-stack, enterprise-grade, pay-per-use supply chain partner like Prozo. Last year has been a year of relentless execution and rapid growth for Prozo and we benefited hugely from a partner like Sixth Sense in our journey.”

BAI Pune confers well-built structure competition awards

Builders Association of India (BAI) Pune conferred the well-built structure competition 2022 awards. Er. D.S Shirole was conferred with BAI-Padmashree B.G Shirke Life Time Achievement Award - Nirman Ratna for his contribution to this field. The award winners for WSBC 2022 included Gera Developments, Vilas Javdekar EcoShelters, City Corporation, Scon Projects, T and T Infra, Raj Path Infrakon and Millennium Engineers and Contractors. Dattatray Mule, State Chairman BAI Maharashtra said, “BAI Pune centre has many firsts to its name and WBSC has been a path defining initiative.”

BNY Mellon launch app for Poona School and Home for Blind students

To boost technological capabilities of The Poona School and Home for the Blind and improve its students’ learning experience, BNY Mellon launched the vision companion and student companion app. Members of BNY Mellon’s ‘Women in Technology’ Enterprise Resource Group created the app as part of an internal competition in January 2023. 128 women engineers conceptualised and developed the app, as well as a Management Information System (MIS), during the event.

The MIS was designed to aid in management, maintenance, and analysis. The future enhancements include the incorporation of machine learning so that Poona blind School can analyse students’ academics, health, boarding records using historical data, and regression and clustering models.