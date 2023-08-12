Bits and Bytes: Know about startup, business news in Pune

CII, PMC launch Cleaner Air Better Life initiative

Software engineering services provider Ascendion announced acquisition of Nitor Infotech, a software product engineering company based in Pune, that leverages disruptive technologies like Generative AI to build new products for clients. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) has launched the ‘Cleaner Air Better Life (CABL) Pune’ initiative in collaboration with the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC). The programme will leverage evidence-based and multi-stakeholder collaborative approaches to support National Clean Air Programme implementation. As part of the event, a “Clean Air: Mission Pune Ideathon” was conducted for the students from the Cummins College of Engineering for Women (CCEW) to inspire ideas on the themes of Clean Transportation, Clean Industry and Construction, Clean City, and Clean Policies.

Pune-based Nitor Infotech acquired by Ascendion

Software engineering services provider Ascendion announced acquisition of Nitor Infotech, a software product engineering company based in Pune, that leverages disruptive technologies like Generative AI to build new products for clients. Nitor Infotech brings more than 700 employees to Ascendion, and its expertise in Generative AI will help Ascendion deliver even more innovative and cutting-edge solutions to its clients. The acquisition also strengthens Ascendion’s focus in healthtech, retailtech, and supply chain-tech industries through Nitor’s domain strengths and client relationships.

Route to 47 campaign launched

As India celebrates its Independence Day, redBus has unveiled its Route to 47 campaign. The initiative aims to bring pan India attention to regional and lesser-known freedom fighters by highlighting pivotal places associated with significant events in India’s freedom struggle. Using Google Maps and My Maps to pin 47 locations on the India map, redBus has added visuals and narratives on the historic value and role these locations played in the freedom movement. redBus has identified Kesari Wada, Aga Khan Palace, Chapekar Museum these places in Pune on Google maps and MyMaps which Punekars can travel to during upcoming long weekend.

Niblerzz launches clean confectionary products

Clean confectionary brand Niblerzz has launched Paw Patrol Lollipops in association with Viacom18 Consumer Products. Sandhya Seshadri and Aashnee Gajaria, co-founders of Niblerzz said that they have had parents asking for a clean lollipop format. “Today parents are looking for ‘better for you’ no refined sugar and 100 per cent natural alternatives for their kids as they all know sugar leads to hyperactivity, problems with sleep and learning and poor emotional health alongside diabetes. Kids are also allergic to artificial flavours and colours. The Paw patrol team has signed up with us because we are 100 per cent clean candy and confectionery brand in India with a clean lollipop format, solving a consumer need. Toys are also an important category driver,” said co-founders of Niblerzz.

Brillio expands Digital Shaala initiative to 50 municipal schools

Digital transformation services and solutions provider Brillio has expanded its Digital Shaala initiative to 50 Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) schools in Pune, impacting over 18,500 students. Being run in partnership with PMC and implementation partner, Muskaan Dreams, a non-profit organisation, the initiative involves setting up Digital Learning Centres to make learning more interactive, engaging and fun for children, while empowering teachers with advanced teaching tools.

Arya.ag collaborates with Soyabean Processors Association

Agritech platform Arya.ag announced a strategic partnership with The Soybean Processors Association of India (SOPA) to enhance and streamline crop monitoring for Soybean across 51 districts. As part of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), SOPA will receive dynamic information, rich datasets, maps, and data-enriched secure APIs for their subscribed districts, spanning Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Rajasthan. The integration of Arya.ag’s state-of-the-art technology will enable SOPA to remotely scout its districts, detect anomalies, and track farm growth seamlessly through a user-friendly web/mobile application provided by Arya.

Wilo Group opens new main production site in Kesurdi

Wilo Group has opened a new plant in Kesurdi near Pune. A sustainable and ultra-modern high-tech production complex built on a 94000 square metre site, the technology group manufacturer will manufacture premium pump systems for water management in India, the Middle East, Africa, and South-east Asia.

