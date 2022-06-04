Bits n Bytes: Know about startup, business news in Pune

Headstart hosts Pune startup ecosystem meetup

Headstart Network Foundation hosted a Pune startup ecosystem catchup of founders, enablers, community builders, incubators and accelerators at Friyey on Bhandarkar road. The discussion was focused on how the Pune ecosystem is evolving and how different communities can collaborate together to create a bigger impact.

Abhishek Agrawal, city lead, Headstart Pune and founder of SaaS startup Neuro Tags; Bharat Oswal, CII Young Indians Pune Chair and chief happiness officer at Botree; Mahaveer Muttha of GDG Pune; Anirudh Siddharth of Inflection Point Ventures; serial entrepreneur and CA Nishant S Mehta; Farzan Ghadially, senator India, World Business Angels Investment Forum; Malav Warke of eChai Ventures, Amit Jain of Mitti Ke Rang, Jaideep Singh of DBS Bank, Sangeeta Maini KM, CEO at I-Hub Quantum Technology Foundation, Vignesh Mohan of MIT Pune Technology Business Incubator, Vishal Pipraiya of Pagdandi Bookstore Cafe and Ebin Ephrem Elavathingal also participated in the meet-up.

Abhishek said, “This was the first offline meet-up after the Covid pandemic outbreak two years back. Several groups and communities are working with startups but they need to come together to collaborate and create a bigger impact. We are planning for such focussed, ecosystem catchup more often.”

Pune-based micro-investing platform Deciml launches app

Deciml, a micro-investing platform, has launched with the aim to fundamentally change the way young adults perceive investing and make their initiation into the investing ecosystem simpler. Founded by CFA Level 2 and experienced entrepreneur Satyajeet Kunjeer, this Pune-based fintech firm enables users to start their investing journey with as little as ₹1 through mutual funds and fixed return funds. Deciml is backed by a clutch of strategic investors that include VCs, entrepreneurs, and creators. The firm has raised $1 million in a Pre-seed Round. The funds will be utilided primarily for customer acquisition, product enhancements, and onboarding talent.

Satyajeet Kunjeer, founder and CEO, Deciml says, “Everyone wants to be rich by the age of 40, but no one wants to stop living from 20-40. With growing aspirations and consumption, we wanted to create a super convenient way to get more young adults into the investment habit, without compromising on their aspirational lifestyles. We’re deeply passionate about solving this problem and uplifting India’s investment penetration from the current low of 3.5 per cent.”

Joyville by Shapoorji Housing maiden brand campaign with Sourav Ganguly

Joyville, the aspirational housing platform of Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate, is launching its brand campaign with Sourav Ganguly as its brand ambassador. Joyville has so far launched six housing projects in four major cities. In Pune, the group offers aspirational addresses such as Joyville Hinjewadi, Joyville Hadapsar Annexe and Joyville Sensorium, besides, it has presence near Mumbai (Joyville Virar), near Kolkata (Joyville Howrah) and Haryana (Joyville Gurugram).

Sriram Mahadevan, MD, Joyville Shapoorji Housing, says, “Sourav is known for his unique leadership, thriving passion, trust, and reliability. Thus, resonating strongly with the core attributes of our brand. All Joyville developments are an address where you are surrounded by people with drive to succeed and Sourav truly represents this spirit.”

Parikshit Pawar, CMO, Joyville Shapoorji Housing, says, “Dada is recognised for his winning attitude, both on and off the field and is famously regarded as the catalyst of change for Indian cricket. This association between dada and Joyville by Shapoorji Pallonji, can be viewed as a coming together of two winners from their respective fields. Such a symbiotic brand fit is very rare to see.”

Sarthak-Credit Suisse skill building centre inaugurated

Sarthak Educational Trust, an NGO working for skill development of divyangs since 2008, inaugurated the new premises of Sarthak-Credit Suisse skill-building centre in Pune at Clover Centre, Camp.

Sarthak provides free of cost skill training to Divyangs in all major cities of India, namely New Delhi (4), Chandigarh, Ludhiana, Lucknow, Ambala, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Jaipur, Kolkata, Pune, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Ghaziabad, Gurugram, Virar, Visakhapatnam, Chennai, Thane, Varanasi, Ahmedabad, Trivandrum and have trained and placed more than 34,300 and 23,450 divyangs respectively with the support of 2,000 plus corporate partners. The courses on offer include IT/ITeS, retail, hospitality, ecommerce, telemarketing

In the last 7 years, Pune centre has trained more than 1,618 and placed more than 910 young people with disabilities in leading corporate houses. Being a long-term prominent partner, Credit Suisse supported the PAN India vocational training and employment project for PwDs wherein 2,000 candidates have been trained and have become job-ready whereas 1,400 PwD candidates have been successfully placed in leading corporate houses.

Vitesco Technologies aims 100 per cent carbon neutral production by 2030

Vitesco Technologies celebrated the second anniversary of its Pune facility. Hans-Jürgen Braun, senior vice-president of operations at Vitesco Technologies, visited the facility to commemorate the occasion. The facility is spread across 20 acres and contains more than 17580 m2 of manufacturing space, including over 900 employees. The Pune plant serves its grid demand entirely through renewable energy sources. Furthermore, the site generates sustainable electricity. All new photovoltaic systems have been built in the Talegaon facility, generating 03 GWh of electricity from solar energy.

Braun said “The Pune plant already has highly automised production lines, state-of-the-art Industry 4.0 solutions and a strong focus on sustainability. The carbon footprint must be dramatically decreased to combat climate change, which is one of the major issues of our time. The plant of the future must be climate-neutral in operation and I am proud that the plant in Pune has truly established itself as a driver of sustainability.”

Anurag Garg, managing director and country head, Vitesco Technologies India, said “I believe that the plant of the future will be smart in all aspects. Digitalisation, big data analytics, and artificial intelligence can achieve a higher degree of automation in production and supply chain activities, while on the other hand, employees can make better and faster decisions based on the generated data.”

