Bits n Bytes: Know about startup, business news in Pune

Schaeffler Group inaugurates software technology centre

Schaeffler inaugurated a new centre of competence in software development in Baner. Electronics and software for the company’s automotive components and systems especially for e-mobility and chassis applications will be developed here in future as a strategically important part of international R&D network. Schaeffler will be investing 1 crore euros in this new location.

Schaeffler has created a state-of-the-art software and electronics laboratory for employees in Pune, totalling a size of nearly 5,000 square metres. The newly formed entity Schaeffler Technology Solutions India will employ 200 engineers in India by end of 2022 and will be part of Schaeffler’s E-Mobility business division.

Yogesh Patwardhan, director, Schaeffler Technology Solutions, said, “Schaeffler has a strong base in India and this centre was a natural extension of our commitment to expand our local footprint.”

CIEL Group announces strategic investment in Jombay

CIEL HR Services announced a strategic investment into Pune-based HR Tech startup Jombay (Next Leap Career Solutions Private Limited) by signing a definitive agreement to acquire its 100 per cent equity stake in tranches.

Jombay’s technology solutions are used by more than 500 marquee organisations and every year more than 200,000 managers and leaders go through Jombay’s assessments and development programmes. Aditya Narayan Mishra, managing director and CEO, CIEL HR Services, said, “This acquisition, in line with our IPO plans, is part of our strategic vision to expand our technology-led offerings in the HR services domain. It will help us expand our client portfolio in the market.”

Mohit Gundecha, CEO Jombay, said, “This will help Jombay further expand its customer footprint and market penetration of its product portfolio mix across talent management, capability building, talent identification and succession planning.”

ACL Digital acquires AFour Technologies

ACL Digital has acquired AFour Technologies, a software product engineering firm based in Baner. The talent pool of 400 employees of AFour Technologies will now join ACL Digital. “The acquisition helps us expand and strengthen our deep digital product engineering capabilities across various verticals we operate,” said Ramandeep Singh, CEO, ACL Digital.

“We are excited to be a part of ACL Digital, a leader in the Digital Product Engineering space,” said Subodh Parulekar, co-founder and CEO, AFour Technologies.

Piaggio India celebrates Daan Utsav

Piaggio Vehicles celebrated Daan Utsav in association with Initiatives in Development and Education for All (IDEA) Foundation. The Piaggio Vehicles Private Limited (PVPL) employees performed acts of kindness through volunteering, fulfilling wishes, or providing monetary help to over 1,100 disadvantaged children. One such initiative saw PVPL put up ‘Wish Trees’ across IDEA’s learning centres Khanvasti, Ramnagar, Lamanvasti, Gopalvasti, Hadapsar, and Bhor, where students shared their desires of getting new storybooks, pencil boxes, or even birthday cakes and chocolates. PVPL employees collected these gifts and fulfilled the wishes. An exhibition was organised at Piaggio’s office where women under the IDEA’s livelihood project had set up stalls for handmade items, including earthen lamps, aroma candles, herbal soaps, and wall hangings.

Infra.Market launches its first all-women RMC plant in Mundhwa

Infra.Market launched its first all-women ready-mix-concrete (RMC) plant in Pune. The first batch of around 10+ employees will manage end-to-end plant operations, quality control management, and sales. Infra.Market has strengthened its women workforce to over 80+ women employees across its plants in India. Sheetal Bhanot Shetty, CHRO, Infra.Market said, “Women are playing key roles in every department, at every organisational level, and encouraging talent from diversified backgrounds brings incredible value and perspectives to the table.”