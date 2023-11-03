Bits’n’bytes: Know about startup, business news in Pune

Pune Gas launches micro-LPG system

The “India International EV Show” (IIEV) will be hosted at the Auto Cluster Exhibition Centre in Pimpri-Chinchwad from December 1. (Shutterstock (PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Pune: Pune Gas, in collaboration with their German partner Flüssiggas-Anlagen GmbH (FAS), launched LPGenius, the micro LPG System designed for commercial customers. FAS has introduced a 15kg/hr dry-type vaporiser equipped with advanced safety features. This LOT system (Liquid Off Take) is the world’s first high-efficiency dry-type vaporiser that will benefit HoReCa (hotel, restaurant, and catering) industry. Jesal Sampat, executive director, Pune Gas, said, “The system has the potential to unlock savings of up to ₹1,200 crore per annum for commercial customers. LPGenius is ergonomically designed to be compact and offers plug-and-play convenience, eliminating the need for installation hassles and saving valuable time. It includes gas leak detection and continuous monitoring of LPG levels.

India International EV show from Dec 1

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Pune: The “India International EV Show” (IIEV) will be hosted at the Auto Cluster Exhibition Centre, in Pimpri-Chinchwad from December 1. It will offer a platform for manufacturers, enthusiasts, and industry leaders to converge and explore the potential of sustainable mobility; as well as visitors will get a chance to immerse in the world of EV technologies. IIEV 2023 is poised to host over 20,000 visitors from across India and around the world. Namit Gupta, director, Futurex Group and event organiser, said, “Electric vehicle (EV) sales in India are witnessing sustained growth month on month. There are about 2.8 million EVs in India and the market is expected to boom at 94.4% CAGR by 2030. As per the recent report, the registration of EVs in Pune city in the last financial year (2022-23) has increased by over 200 per cent, when compared to 8,668 registrations in 2021-22.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Hansgrohe India operations to begin in Q124

Pune: Hansgrohe India launched their ceramics range in presence of interior designers and architects and the brand’s key trade partners at their head office in Pune. The assembly line in Pune will be operating by the first quarter of 2024. Gaurav Malhotra, managing director, Hansgrohe India, said, “Our aim is to redefine the bathroom experience by seamlessly blending style, functionality, and sustainability. The brand aims to respond to a change in consumer behaviour, providing holistic complete bathroom solutions from a single source.”

ASUS opens ROG store in Pune

Pune: ASUS India unveiled its first ROG (Republic of Gamers) store in Pune and the first store in West India region at Tilak Road in Sadashiv Peth. The store has a dedicated ROG gaming zone that can be used by e-sports and gaming enthusiasts free of cost. Arnold Su, vice-president, System Business Group, ASUS India said, “Along with Pune, we have 59 stores in west India region. We have created an online portal ROGverse for gamers to register and book their free spot to come and play at our stores. To cater to the needs of every market, we are not only targeting Tier 1 cities but also penetrating in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities. We plan to achieve the 300-store mark across the country by the end of FY 2024.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Shriram Housing Finance opens new regional office

Pune: Shriram Housing Finance Limited (SHFL) inaugurated its new regional office in Pune. SHFL has 15 branches in the state and plans expansion across tier 2/3 locations. Nagendra Singh, executive director and chief operating officer, SHFL, said, “We are investing to grow our distribution within the state and would focus on building our business through innovative home-ownership solutions in underpenetrated mortgage market.”

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!