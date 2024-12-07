Bits’n’bytes: Know about startup, business news in Pune

Zepto’s new service in Pune Quick-commerce firm Zepto launches ‘Zepto Cafe’ service in Pune. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

Pune: Quick-commerce firm Zepto launched its “Zepto Cafe” service in Pune last week. The facility will enable customers to get breakfast items and drinks in 10 minutes. Aadit Palicha, CEO, Zepto, said that the firm picked Pune as it is a city that beautifully balances its rich culinary heritage with a growing appetite for modern convenience.

Narayana Murthy to honour city entrepreneur Alok Kale

Pune: IT pioneer Padma Vibhushan Narayana Murthy will honour Pune-based entrepreneur Alok Kale, founder-managing director, Magnus Ventures, with the second ‘Sustainability Crusader Award 2024’ under the ‘Sustainability Start-up’ category by J. P. Shroff Foundation at an event organised on December 20. The jury comprising Raghunath Mashelkar, former director general, Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR); Pradeep Bhargav, chairman, MECF (MCCIA Electronic Cluster Foundation); Ashish Gaikwad, MD, Honeywell; and Ganesh Natarajan, chairman, 5F World selected the awardee.

‘Yoga can gain recognition as vital adjunct in cancer care’

Pune: This is the perfect time for yoga to gain recognition as a vital adjunct in cancer care through rigorous research,” said Dr Sat Bir Singh Khalsa, associate professor of medicine, Harvard Medical School, USA at the inauguration of two-day 11th International Conference on Yoga in Cancer Care, Scope, Evidence, and Evolution at Lonavla on Thursday. Experts Dr KS Gopinath, Dr Po Ju Lin of University of Rochester Medical Centre and Dr Pankaj Chaturvedi of Tata Memorial Centre attended the meet.

SIDBI, SSPU launch skill to enterprise model

Pune: Symbiosis Skills and Professional University (SSPU) inaugurated the Launchpad 30: Swavalamban Skill to Enterprise Model (STEM) Certification and Incubation Programme. The initiative with Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) aims to nurture aspiring entrepreneurs in Maharashtra by providing them with skills, mentorship, and resources to transform their innovative ideas into successful ventures. The three-month training will be followed by a year-long incubation support.

Genrobotics launches its robots in Pune, Mumbai

Pune: Genrobotics Innovations, an AI-based startup funded by Zoho, Tata and Anand Mahindra, has designed and developed Bandicoot Robots that work to eliminate hazardous waste typically done manually. The firm has tied up with the Government of India to eliminate manual scavenging. Smart City Pune procured three Bandicoots and 40 sanitation workers and their families have been trained to use it. The firm has deployed 32 robots across Maharashtra.