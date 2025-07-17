Bizman robbed of 40 lakh by 3 men in SUV

In a daring daylight robbery on Tuesday, a businessman was robbed of ₹40 lakh in cash by three unidentified men in a SUV, near the Babji Petrol Pump in Ambegaon. Following the incident, senior police officers, including deputy commissioner of police, Milind Mohite, visited the crime scene and reviewed the situation. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Abhijit Vishnu Pawar, 32, a resident of Yedshi in Dharashiv district, had come to Pune with his friend Mangesh Dhone for business purposes. After parking their vehicle near a building opposite to the petrol pump, they went for business-related transactions.

As they were returning to their vehicle with a bag full of cash at around 8:45am, three men arrived in a black SUV and snatched the bag from Dhone’s shoulder. They assaulted Pawar when he tried to resist, and sped away from the spot.

Following the incident, senior police officers, including deputy commissioner of police, Milind Mohite, visited the crime scene and reviewed the situation.

“The victim is into building material supplying business and had come to Pune from Dharashiv for his business transactions,” Mohite said.

A case has been registered at Ambegaon Police Station under sections 309(6), 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Gajanan Chormale, inspector (Crime) at Ambegaon Police Station, said, “Prima facie it seems that the accused did recce and followed them. When they got the chance, they attacked them and robbed the cash-filled bag.”

Ambegaon police have formed teams to crack the case, and CCTV footage from the area is being examined to identify and trace the suspects.