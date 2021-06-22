BJP accepts mismanagement in road-digging work across city

Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) accepted that as a ruling party in the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) they are on the backfoot on issues of road digging for 24x7 water pipeline and cable laying that is underway across the city without proper planning.

The elected members across all parties on Tuesday raised the issue of rampant road digging and not having proper reinstatement of roads after finishing the digging work.

PMC leader of house Ganesh Bidkar from the BJP said, “It is true that the road digging work is going on without any planning. The Maha Metro is carrying out the work in the city and it is mainly on prominent roads but there is no chaos due to metro work. They are carrying out work with proper planning and creating awareness about it. Before work, they are doing proper barricading of sites. “

Bidkar accepted, ‘If the Metro is carrying the road digging without disturbing citizens’ routine, why has the PMC administration failed to create awareness and do the work with proper planning?”

NCP leader Vishal Tambe said, “Few years before, just because of potholes, Congress lost the power in PMC. Now all the major roads in the city are in worse condition. It is alarming for BJP as the elections are just a few months away.”

Tambe added that the situation is similar across roads in the city, half of the road is tar and the digging part is matched by laying concrete.

The opposition parties also raised the question of allowing cable laying work for private cable operators in monsoon.

NCP’s Subhash Jagtap blamed that for the first time in the history of the PMC, the ruling party had given digging permission for private cable operators to dig in the rainy season.”

Congress leader Aba Bagul said, “In the 24x7 water project, Rs261 crore had been earmarked for re-instatement of roads after digging. If there is budgetary provision for doing road works scientifically and mandatory on contractor, whether administration is ensuring that the reinstate is being carrying out properly.”