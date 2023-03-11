BJP analysis Kasba Peth bypoll defeat, action to be taken soon

Deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has conducted an analysis of its defeat in the Kasba Peth assembly and the party will soon take necessary action.

Fadnavis who was in the city on Saturday, interacted with the media at Pune airport.

He said, “Every election has a defeat and a victory. Losing bypolls will not affect much. Even then, the party conducted an analysis of its defeat in Kasba Peth and actions to improve will be taken.”

Speaking about the losses of farmers, Fadnavis said that agriculture sector has taken a hit due to unseasonal rains. The government has instructed the agriculture department to conduct panchnamas and submit it. The government has also asked farmers to click photos and send it to the department.

“Losses incurred due to unseasonal rains is not a political issue. Despite that, the opposition parties are doing politics over it. It is not easy to do panchnamas immediately after the rains as it is a time consuming process. The opposition also did nothing about loss of agriculture sector when they were in power.”

