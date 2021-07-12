Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / BJP calls special general body meet on July 15
pune news

BJP calls special general body meet on July 15

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has decided to call a special general body meeting on July 15, to discuss issues concerning 23 villages merged into the Pune municipal corporation (PMC) limits, and to prepare a development plan for the villages
By HT Correspondent, Pune
PUBLISHED ON JUL 12, 2021 09:54 PM IST
HT Image

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has decided to call a special general body meeting on July 15, to discuss issues concerning 23 villages merged into the Pune municipal corporation (PMC) limits, and to prepare a development plan for the villages.

Mayor Murlidhar Mohol said, “The demand for a special general body meeting to discuss the development plan came from the elected members.”

Political lines are being clearly drawn, and re-drawn, over the 23 villages merged into the PMC, not least because of civic elections due later in the year,

At a recent meeting attended by the Nationalist Congress Party’s (NCP) Ajit Pawar, deputy chief minister and Pune’s guardian minister, it was decided a development plan created by the PMRDA (Pune Metropolitian Region Development Authority) for the villages would be adopted by the PMC. Suggestions and objections to the plan would then be invited.

Leader of the house Ganesh Bidkar said, “We have issued a whip to all BJP members to remain present for the special GB.”

Chandrakant Patil, state unit president of the BJP is also of the view that the development plan for the merged villages should be prepared by the PMC, with no interference from the Urban development department or the PMRDA.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

This doggo has had enough of its human’s WFH and isn’t afraid to say so. Watch

Italian fans dress up as Mario and pizza to attend Euro 2020 final. Watch

This hilarious yet frightening scarecrow is leaving people amused. Watch

Raveena Tandon wishes son on birthday with a sweet post. Seen it yet?
TRENDING TOPICS
IBPS clerk 2021
Horoscope Today
India Covid Cases
Jagannath Rath Yatra
Petrol Price
Monsoon
Euro 2020 Final
NTA JEE Main 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP