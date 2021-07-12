BJP calls special general body meet on July 15

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has decided to call a special general body meeting on July 15, to discuss issues concerning 23 villages merged into the Pune municipal corporation (PMC) limits, and to prepare a development plan for the villages.

Mayor Murlidhar Mohol said, “The demand for a special general body meeting to discuss the development plan came from the elected members.”

Political lines are being clearly drawn, and re-drawn, over the 23 villages merged into the PMC, not least because of civic elections due later in the year,

At a recent meeting attended by the Nationalist Congress Party’s (NCP) Ajit Pawar, deputy chief minister and Pune’s guardian minister, it was decided a development plan created by the PMRDA (Pune Metropolitian Region Development Authority) for the villages would be adopted by the PMC. Suggestions and objections to the plan would then be invited.

Leader of the house Ganesh Bidkar said, “We have issued a whip to all BJP members to remain present for the special GB.”

Chandrakant Patil, state unit president of the BJP is also of the view that the development plan for the merged villages should be prepared by the PMC, with no interference from the Urban development department or the PMRDA.