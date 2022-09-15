BJP campaign: FM to attend 21 events in Baramati

PUNE: Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will be attending 21 programmes during his visit to the Baramati Lok Sabha (LS) constituency from September 22 to September 24 as part of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) campaign. She will cover all assembly constituencies in Baramati during her three-day trip.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar said, “Every political party has the right to increase its voter base. Sitharaman should interact with citizens of Baramati, Purandar and Bhor areas.”

The saffron party has launched the campaign to strengthen its organisation in 144 LS constituencies for the 2024 elections. Of the 144 constituencies, the party has identified 16 LS seats in Maharashtra with two of them - Baramati and Shirur - from Pune district.

Baramati was represented by Pawar in Lok Sabha for many years. Since 2009, his daughter Supriya Sule is representing the seat. In 2019, Sule won the polls against BJP’s Kanchan Kool with a margin of 0.155 million votes.

BJP’s state unit president Chandrashekhar Bawankule undertook a one-day visit to Baramati last week to check preparations for the finance minister’s tour. He said that the BJP will win the Baramati Lok Sabha seat in 2024.

NCP leader Ajit Pawar said, “The BJP did not give ticket to Bawankule in the last assembly election and the leader is expressing such confidence.”