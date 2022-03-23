Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
BJP candidate Kadam files nomination for Kolhapur North Assembly bypoll

Published on Mar 23, 2022 07:25 PM IST
PTI |

BJP candidate Satyajit Kadam on Wednesday files his nomination papers from the Kolhapur North Assembly constituency in Maharashtra for the April 12 bypoll after taking out a rally of his supporters.

The bypoll was necessitated due to the death of sitting Congress MLA Chandrakant Jadhav in December. Jadhav had won the seat after defeating Shiv Sean's Rajan Kshirsagar in the 2019 elections. The Congress and the Shiv Sena are now ruling allies in the state.

State BJP president Chandrakant Patil was also present during the rally in Kolhapur, around 230km from Pune.

He later took to Twitter and posted, "Satyajit Nana Kadam, official candidate of BJP and allied parties, has filed his nomination papers for the by-election in Kolhapur North Assembly constituency. Seeing this crowd on this occasion, the sand under the feet of the opponents may have shifted." The counting of votes will take place on April 16.

Patil, a former state minister, expressed confidence that the BJP will win the seat.

He said the BJP will repeat the history created in Pandharpur.

In May last year, BJP candidate Samadhan Autade won the by-election to the Pandharpur-Mangalvedha Assembly seat in Solapur district by defeating his nearest NCP nominee. The BJP snatched the seat from the NCP, a constituent of the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA).

