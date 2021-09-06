BJP city unit demands police case against MP Raut

PUNE: The city unit of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday demanded filing of a police case against Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut and cited the recent arrest of Union minister Narayan Rane in a similar alleged offence.

BJP city unit president Jagdish Mulik on Monday submitted an application at Deccan police station seeking registration of a case against Raut for his comments against the party.

Raut recently commented that those who will take the battle with Sena will be punished.

Mulik said, “Recently, the Maharashtra government filed a police case against Union minister Rane and the police immediately rushed to arrest him. As compared to Rane, the comments made by Raut are criminal. The Maharashtra government should apply the same rule for all.”

The BJP leaders said that the party will stage statewide agitation if the police will not accept their application and register offence against Raut.