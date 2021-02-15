IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Pune News / BJP decides to continue PMC general body meet online; Oppn parties cry foul
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

BJP decides to continue PMC general body meet online; Oppn parties cry foul

PUNE: Ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has decided to corner the corporators of opposition parties on the issue of holding the Pune Municipal Corporation general body meetings in the presence of elected members
READ FULL STORY
By Abhay Khairnar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 08:45 PM IST

PUNE: Ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has decided to corner the corporators of opposition parties on the issue of holding the Pune Municipal Corporation general body meetings in the presence of elected members. The BJP corporators said that as the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government has not yet given clear instructions on holding the meet offline, the next general body meeting would be held virtual.

Last week, the Nationalist Congress Party, the Congress and the Shiv Sena corporators had staged an agitation at the mayor’s office raising slogans against the BJP for not holding the general body meeting in person despite the state government’s order.

Ganesh Bidkar, leader of the house in PMC, said on Monday, “The Maharashtra government’s disaster management department gave the permission to hold the general body meeting offline on February 8, but mentioned to convene it for only one day and the orders were given only for Pune Municipal Corporation. We are seeking the state government’s okay for holding the general body meeting in person. As no permission has been received from the state authorities yet, we have decided to hold the meeting online on February 16.”

According to Bidkar, many developmental projects in the city are pending as the general body meetings have not been convened.

“Almost 300 proposals are pending. If the general body does not meet and reject the hike in property tax before February 20, residents will end up paying the rate as per the proposed tax hike,” the BJP leader said, adding that with no clear instructions coming from the state government, PMC will go ahead and conduct general body meetings online.

The BJP blamed the opposition parties who staged an agitation at the mayor’s office for failing to get the permission from the state government to hold GB offline.

“Hence, the February 8 dharna was just a drama by corporators of the opposition parties,” he said.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Aba Bagul said, “It is our demand that the BJP should convene general body meeting offline. The state government gave instructions to start the meeting in person, but the BJP said that it needs instructions from the urban development department.”

The PMC is yet to hold any general body meeting in the presence of all corporators since the beginning of the pandemic.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Light rains forecast for Pune on February 18

By Namrata Devikar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 09:40 PM IST
Pune: Light rainfall is expected in Pune city on February 18, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD)
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

BJP decides to continue PMC general body meet online; Oppn parties cry foul

By Abhay Khairnar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 08:45 PM IST
PUNE: Ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has decided to corner the corporators of opposition parties on the issue of holding the Pune Municipal Corporation general body meetings in the presence of elected members
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

“Kanada Kafila” workshop to be main feature of “Vasantotsav 2021”

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 07:37 PM IST
Pune: Special workshop “Kanada Kafila” under its “Vasantotsav Vimarsh” will be the highlight of “Vasantotsav” this year
READ FULL STORY
Close
According to Bhide Wada Smarak Samiti, the school was shut down more than 15 years. To preserve it, Bhide Wada Smarak Samiti appealed to the Bombay High Court in 2010 to declare it a national monument, but the issue is pending in court. (Ravindra Joshi/HT PHOTO)
According to Bhide Wada Smarak Samiti, the school was shut down more than 15 years. To preserve it, Bhide Wada Smarak Samiti appealed to the Bombay High Court in 2010 to declare it a national monument, but the issue is pending in court. (Ravindra Joshi/HT PHOTO)
pune news

Minister orders PMC, dist admin to form committee to solve Bhide wada issue

By Siddharth Gadkari
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 04:35 PM IST
The first school for girls was started in Pune at Bhide wada on January 1, 1848, by Mahatma Jyotiba Phule and his wife Savitribai Phule
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sopan Dhale, a resident of Balewadi, said I was walking past the Balewadi High Street when the dogs attacked and bit me on the leg. “Other people came running to shoo them away, but till then one of the dogs bit me on the leg.” (HT PHOTO)
Sopan Dhale, a resident of Balewadi, said I was walking past the Balewadi High Street when the dogs attacked and bit me on the leg. “Other people came running to shoo them away, but till then one of the dogs bit me on the leg.” (HT PHOTO)
pune news

Balewadi , Sopanbaug residents irked over stray dog menace

By Prachi Bari
UPDATED ON FEB 15, 2021 04:37 PM IST
We are working on sterilizing and vaccinating the stray dogs. In 2019-2020, we managed to sterilize 19,500 dogs while in year earlier it was 11,500 dogs, says PMC official
READ FULL STORY
Close
The official inauguration of this forum was done on Sunday by plating 96 plants on the occasion of 96th birth anniversary of Padma Vibhushan late Dr Mohan Dhariya. (HT PHOTO)
The official inauguration of this forum was done on Sunday by plating 96 plants on the occasion of 96th birth anniversary of Padma Vibhushan late Dr Mohan Dhariya. (HT PHOTO)
pune news

Market Yard, Kondhwa residents form citizens’ forum to resolve civic issues

By Dheeraj Bengrut
UPDATED ON FEB 15, 2021 04:32 PM IST
One member from each of the housing societies is part of the ‘Kondhwa Development Forum’ which will work along with PMC and other government agencies to resolve civic issues in the area
READ FULL STORY
Close
A case under Sections 4 and 5 of Maharashtra Prevention of Gambling Act was registered at Khadak police station against the 23 men. (AFP/REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
A case under Sections 4 and 5 of Maharashtra Prevention of Gambling Act was registered at Khadak police station against the 23 men. (AFP/REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
pune news

Gambling den busted in Bhawani peth, 23 held

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON FEB 15, 2021 04:29 PM IST
The police made seizures worth 1,34,690 of which 71,190 was in cash along with 19 mobile phones worth 63,500
READ FULL STORY
Close
The pangolin is protected under the Wild Life Protection Act, 1972. (HT PHOTO)
The pangolin is protected under the Wild Life Protection Act, 1972. (HT PHOTO)
pune news

4 arrested for trying to sell pangolin in Ahmednagar

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON FEB 15, 2021 04:22 PM IST
A case under Sections of relevant sections of the Wild Life Protection Act, 1972 is registered against the arrested men
READ FULL STORY
Close
Earlier on Saturday, Thackeray said a detailed probe will be conducted and those responsible will not be spared, six days after the woman allegedly died by suicide in Pune. (Getty Images)
Earlier on Saturday, Thackeray said a detailed probe will be conducted and those responsible will not be spared, six days after the woman allegedly died by suicide in Pune. (Getty Images)
pune news

23-year-old’s death in Pune needs probe, says Neelam Gorhe

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON FEB 15, 2021 04:14 PM IST
A popular figure on social media, the woman died by suicide on February 8 after allegedly falling off the balcony of her rented house
READ FULL STORY
Close
The 30-year-old was admitted to Sassoon General Hospital and was reported to be stable, according to assistant police inspector SD Pawar of Chaturshringi police station who is investigating the case. (AFP)
The 30-year-old was admitted to Sassoon General Hospital and was reported to be stable, according to assistant police inspector SD Pawar of Chaturshringi police station who is investigating the case. (AFP)
pune news

Pune rural police official booked for attempting suicide

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON FEB 15, 2021 04:18 PM IST
A case under Section 309 (attempted suicide) of the IPC was registered at Chaturshringi police station. Section 309 is decriminalised; however it still continues to remain in the IPC
READ FULL STORY
Close
Of the 10 cases in 2020, two each were registered in Yerawada and Hadapsar, while one each was registered at Kothrud, Dattawadi, Sinhgad road, Vishrantwadi, Wanowrie, and Kondhwa. (AFP)
Of the 10 cases in 2020, two each were registered in Yerawada and Hadapsar, while one each was registered at Kothrud, Dattawadi, Sinhgad road, Vishrantwadi, Wanowrie, and Kondhwa. (AFP)
pune news

‘Involvement of juveniles in murders has increased over the past three years’

By Shalaka Shinde
UPDATED ON FEB 15, 2021 04:10 PM IST
In 2018, there were five murder cases with six minor accused; in 2019, the number of cases jumped to 10 and the accused to 23. In 2020, even with the lockdown in place, the number of cases remained 10 and the number of accused was 26, according to records of Pune police
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Former state minister offers revised formula for Purandar airport

By Manasi Deshpande, Pune
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 02:25 PM IST
As stiff opposition to the Purandar airport continues from villages of the proposed new site, former state minister and Shiv Sena leader Vijay Shivtare has written a letter to NCP supremo Sharad Pawar and has suggested a new formula for the airport project
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

PMC traced seven contacts for every positive case as opposed to 50

By Steffy Thevar, Pune
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 02:25 PM IST
The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has traced only seven contacts on an average for every positive Covid-19 case reported in the city
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Double toll penalty for vehicles without FASTag from Monday

By Dheeraj Bengrut, Pune
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 02:24 PM IST
Starting February 15, Monday, the FASTag electronic payment system at the toll nakas will be mandatory for all vehicles after the earlier deadline of January 1, 2021, was extended
READ FULL STORY
Close
Justice (Retd) PB Sawant. (HT archive)
Justice (Retd) PB Sawant. (HT archive)
pune news

Retired Supreme Court judge PB Sawant passes away at 90

By Nadeem Inamdar
UPDATED ON FEB 15, 2021 02:12 PM IST
Sawant had been ailing for some time and breathed his last in the presence of his family at his Baner residence. The last rites will be held on Tuesday
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP