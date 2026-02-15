BJP demands removal of Kalakar Katta in Pune; Congress, NCP oppose move

A political row has erupted over the proposed removal of Kalakar Katta, a popular cultural spot near Good Luck Cafe on Fergusson College Road. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has demanded its removal, citing traffic congestion, while citizens, along with leaders from the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the Indian National Congress, have opposed the move. The concept of Kalakar Katta has previously received appreciation from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, making the BJP’s current demand controversial. (MAHENDRA KOLHE/HT PHOTO)

Newly elected BJP corporators Sunil Pande and Manjushree Khardekar, along with other ward members, submitted a letter to Pune Municipal Commissioner Naval Kishore Ram seeking the Katta’s removal. As the BJP holds power in the civic body and all corporators from the ward support the demand, officials indicated the administration may consider it.

“Kalakar Katta has contributed to traffic congestion in the area. Its removal will help ease traffic problems on FC Road,” Pande stated in the letter.

Meanwhile Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) opposed the BJP’s proposal. Opposition party leader Nilesh Nikam noted that the Katta was originally set up by former BJP corporator Madhuri Sahastrabuddhe and is a popular space for artists and young people.

“Pune is a cultural city. We should be creating more such spaces, not removing them,” he said.

Congress leader Prashant Jagtap added, “Kalakar Katta must remain. Pune’s cultural identity depends on such spaces. Traffic congestion existed even before the Katta was set up, and removing it will not solve the problem. It seems the ruling party is uncomfortable with public gatherings and protests here.”

Residents have also voiced opposition. Suhas Mantri said, “This space allows people to express themselves. Citizens often gather here to raise issues, and that should not be taken away.”

The administration has yet to take a final decision on the proposal.