Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / BJP downplays Congress opposition over Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya
pune news

BJP downplays Congress opposition over Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya

Congress has alleged that the new museum was an attempt to dilute the legacy of India’s first PM Jawaharlal Nehru
Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya was inaugurated by PM Modi on April 14. (ANI)
Published on Apr 15, 2022 08:23 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday termed the opposition by the Congress over the issue of Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya at Teen Murti Bhavan in New Delhi as unnecessary.

The Congress has alleged that the new museum was an attempt to dilute the legacy of India’s first PM Jawaharlal Nehru.

BJP state unit president Madhav Bhandari at a press meet on Friday said, “PM Narendra Modi inaugurated the Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya, but some political party and family consider it as their own property. The museum is a tribute to all former prime ministers.”

Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya was inaugurated by PM Modi on April 14.

Bhandari said, “Earlier, Teen Murti Bhawan was the official residence of Jawaharlal Nehru, the first prime minister, but the BJP respects all PMs, a fact neglected by the Congress leadership.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP