BJP holds agitation in Pune to protest communal violence in state

PUNE The Bharatiya Janata Party’s city unit, on Monday, took out an agitation against the Maha Vikas Agadhi (MVA) government over the incidents of communal violence in Amravati, Malegaon and Nanded.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

BJP’s city unit president Jagdish Mulik demanded that the Raza Academy be banned and that a committee be appointed, headed by a retired judge, to conduct an inquiry into the violence in Maharashtra.

The BJP claimed that a fake video of an incident at Tripura was circulated on the basis of which, the violence broke out.

The BJP also demanded that the Maha Vikas Agadi stop the filing of cases against BJP workers.