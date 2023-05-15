Divide Pune district, name PCMC as Shivneri district, says BJP leader Mahesh Landge

Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA and Pimpri-Chinchwad’s city unit president Mahesh Landge put forth a demand to deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, to divide Pune district and form a separate district for Pimpri-Chinchwad and call it Shivneri district.

BJP MLA Mahesh Landge put forth a demand to Fadnavis, to divide Pune district. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT PHOTO)

Fadnavis is on a Pimpri-Chinchwad tour for the inauguration of development works. In his presence on Monday, MLA Landge made the demand.

According to Langde, Pune is one of the biggest districts in Maharashtra with regards to population and area. “Pune is growing rapidly. Earlier, Pimpri-Chinchwad was just a small town, however, now it has expanded and developed. Considering this, the state government should divide Pune district, and create a separate district for Pimpri-Chinchwad and name it as Shivneri district,” said Langde.

This demand has now become a talking point among citizens and other political workers. Earlier, there was a demand to form a separate district for Baramati, now, the BJP has demanded a new district for Pimpri-Chinchwad.

According to officials, there will be talks regarding this in the coming days, and a decision will be announced.

