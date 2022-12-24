BJP MLA Jaykumar Gore, three others injured as SUV falls off bridge in Satara district

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Maharashtra, Jaykumar Gore, was injured along with three others after the Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) they were travelling in fell off a bridge into a 30-feet ditch near Phaltan in his native Satara district early on Saturday, police said.

The other three injured include the legislator’s bodyguard and the driver.

Gore was travelling from Pune to Dahiwadi when the accident occurred in the wee hours of Saturday. The driver apparently lost control over the vehicle, due to which it veered off the Lonand-Phaltan road and fell from a bridge into a ditch at least 30 feet down.

MLA Gore was admitted to Pune-based Ruby Hall Clinic. while the other injured persons are undergoing treatment at a Baramati hospital, said officials.

According to police, the SUV broke the barrier of the bridge on the Banganga river before plunging into the ditch.

Gore immediately called MP Ranjitsingh Naik-Nimbalkar after the accident. He rushed to the spot immediately. “MLA Gore called me at around 3 am and informed me about the accident near Phaltan, but he couldn’t describe the exact location. We reached the spot in 10-15 minutes and provided necessary help,” he said.

MP Naik-Nibalkar informed that Gore sustained injuries and was rushed to a Satara hospital and later shifted to Pune for further treatment.

Gore is an MLA from Man-Khatav constituency in the Satara district. He is also heading BJP Satara district unit. He has been representing the seat for three terms - 2009 as an Independent, in 2014 as a Congress candidate and in 2019 as a BJP member.

Dr Anil Zhirpe, head of the critical care unit at Neuro Trauma Centre, Ruby Hall Clinic told that they were informed about the accident and Gore’s admission at around 6:00 am. “MLA Gore was admitted to the hospital around 7:45 am. Our medical team immediately started his treatment. Fortunately, he has not suffered any serious injury. His chest is slightly bruised due to the accident.” “He is conscious and talking. His pulse and blood pressure are normal.’’

Behram Khodaiji, CEO , Ruby Hall Clinic in a statement released on Saturday evening said, “MLA Gore met with an accident at around 3 am on Saturday.After receiving primary care at Satara he was admitted to neuro trauma unit at our hospital .He is stable and out of danger. He has suffered injury to ribs and is being treated for the same.”

Devendra Fadnavis called MP Naik-Nimbalkar and took a review of the situation. Chandrakant Patil, guardian minister of Pune district is likely to visit Ruby Hall Clinic.