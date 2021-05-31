BJP MLA Mahesh Landge booked for flouting Covid rules at daughter’s pre-wedding function

PUNE: Mahesh Landge, legislator from Pimpri-Chinchwad and member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and over 50 others were booked for violating Covid regulations after a video of them dancing at his daughter’s pre-wedding function surfaced online.

Among the others booked in the case are his brother Sachin Landge, Ajit Saste, Kundan Gaikwad, Rahul Landge, Datta Gavhane, Gopi Krushna Dhavade, Sunil Lande, Nitin Godse, and Prajyot Fuge, along with 40-50 others, said senior inspector Shankar Awtade of Bhosari police station.

A complaint was lodged by Suresh Nana Waghmore (32) working at the Bhosari police station.

The video was shot between 6:30pm and 9:30pm on Sunday in the vicinity of Landge’s house in Landgeali area of Bhosari.

The Covid regulations set by the state government and the district collector do not allow for more than 50 people in attendance at a wedding. Social distancing among guests is also required as per the rules. However, the video shows both the rules flouted at the event.

A case under Section 51 of National Disaster Management Act, 2005; Section 11 of Maharashtra Covid-19 Regulation, 2020; Sections 188, 269, and 34 of Indian PEnal Code and Sections 37(1)(3)with135 of Maharashtra Police Act was registered at Bhosari police station.