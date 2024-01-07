BJP MLA Sunil Kamble booked for allegedly manhandling cop

The Bund Garden police, on Friday night, booked Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA, Sunil Kamble from Pune Cantonment constituency for allegedly slapping an on-duty constable at a public event at Sassoon General Hospital. The incident happened on Friday around 11.30 am during an inauguration ceremony of the new multispecialty building and other projects at Sassoon Hospital. (Video Grab)

The police constable Shivaji Sarag has given a written complaint in this regard based on which Kamble was booked, said police.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

The incident happened on Friday around 11.30 am during an inauguration ceremony of the new multispecialty building and other projects at Sassoon. The event was attended by deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, medical education minister Hassan Mushrif, and several other dignitaries.

The incident allegedly unfolded as Kamble, visibly frustrated as his name was not mentioned on the invite for the event as well as on the backdrop at the event stage, unleashed his anger. The clip shows Kamble stumbling and falling while descending the stage and slapping the policeman standing near the stairs.

Sachin Pawar, police sub-inspector attached to Bund Garden police station, said, the complaint had been given by the police officer, Sarag who was on VIP duty for the event.

“Based on the complaint Kamble has been booked under section 353 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) of the Indian Penal Code,” he said.

Sarag mentioned in his complaint that, as per the orders of my superiors I was on VIP duty stationed at Sassoon for the event.

“I was standing at the right side of the stage to make sure the VIPs were in no danger while climbing down the stage. MLA Kamble while climbing down the stage stumbled and I tried to support him, but despite seeing my identity card he slapped me. When I told Kamble that I am a policeman, he said “So what should I do.”

Kamble, earlier speaking to HT had said, “Why would I slap the policeman I don’t know him and have no reason to slap him. While I was stepping down from the stage the man fell on me so I pushed him. I have sought an explanation from Pune collector Rajesh Deshmukh on why my name was not mentioned on the invite for the event despite being the local MLA.”

Kamble during the same event has also allegedly slapped Jitendra Satav, an office-bearer of Ajit Pawar faction.

Satav is the head of the medical cell of Pawar’s camp and has submitted a complaint application against Kamble to Bund Garden police station.

The police are yet to take action on his complaint.