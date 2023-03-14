BJP MLAs demand to shift MSRTC bus stop back to Shivaji Nagar

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs from Pune have demanded that the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus stop which was temporarily shifted to Wakdewadi due to metro work, should be brought back to its original place in Shivaji Nagar. The bus stop was temporarily shifted due to underground metro at Shivaji Nagar. (HT PHOTO)

BJP MLAs Siddharth Shirole, Sunil Kamble and Madhuri Misal on Tuesday raised the issue in the Maharashtra assembly and demanded to shift the bus stand.

The bus stop was temporarily shifted due to underground metro at Shivaji Nagar. Since the work is now complete, there is demand to move the bus stop back as Shivaji Nagar is a convenient location for commuters. A meeting to take a decision on this will be organised soon.

Minister Dada Bhuse replying to the demand said, “There was an agreement that the metro would also develop the bus stop. Recently, on February 3, the Maharastra government conducted a meeting with Maha-Metro, and soon another meeting would be called to resolve this issue.”