BJP MLC’s maternal uncle kidnapped, murdered

Satish Wagh, 55 – the maternal uncle of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and member of legislative council (MLC), Yogesh Tilekar – was allegedly kidnapped and murdered by unidentified individuals on Monday, the police said. Later in the evening, Wagh’s body was recovered from the jurisdiction of the Yavat police station, around 40 km from the kidnapping spot. (HT PHOTO)

The kidnapping was reported on Monday at around 6.20 am near Hotel Blueberry, Phursungi Phata, Manjari, in Pune district. Later in the evening, Wagh’s body was recovered from the jurisdiction of the Yavat police station, around 40 km from the kidnapping spot.

According to the complaint filed by the son of the deceased, Omkar Wagh, 27, his father was out for a morning walk when four to five unidentified individuals allegedly forced him into an SUV and drove towards Solapur Road.

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP) R Raja said, “Satish Wagh was found murdered in the Yavat police station limits. Police teams are conducting further procedures and working to trace the unknown suspects. Updates will be provided as the investigation progresses.”

“The police have formed five teams, including crime branch officers, to expedite the probe. We are leaving no stone unturned to trace the suspects and determine the motive behind this brutal act,” said DCP R Raja.

Manoj Patil, additional commissioner of police, said, “We have collected CCTV footage from the locality, and the process of identifying the accused is underway. Teams are working on all possible angles behind the kidnapping and murder of Satish Wagh.”

The police said that Satish Wagh sustained stab wounds in his abdomen, likely inflicted by a sharp weapon. His body was found dumped along the roadside of a forested area. Acting on a tip-off about a body lying in the area, the police rushed to the scene, conducted a panchnama, and initiated formalities. The authorities believe the suspects fled towards Solapur. Teams from Pune rural and Solapur rural police are coordinating efforts to track the assailants. Based on the complaint lodged by Omkar Wagh, a case was registered at Hadapsar police station under sections 142, 140 (2), 140 (3), and 3 (5) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS). After Satish Wagh was found murdered, the police confirmed that additional charges will be included in the FIR.