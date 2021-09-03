Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / BJP, MNS leaders should read Centre’s letter before demanding to reopen temples: Pawar
pune news

BJP, MNS leaders should read Centre’s letter before demanding to reopen temples: Pawar

PUNE: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leaders for staging agitations over reopening of temples and religious places
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON SEP 03, 2021 07:25 PM IST
Pawar said, “Our government is also willing to reopen temples and religious places, but experts advise against it. The BJP-ruled Centre has recently issued a letter to the Maharashtra government to strictly follow precautions in view of the upcoming Ganesh festival.”

Pawar said, “BJP and MNS leaders are holding protests to reopen religious places. They should listen to the central leadership who have issued the letter. Kerala is witnessing a spike in Covid cases due to relaxations given during the festive season. Against this background, we should follow caution.”

Pawar said, “We too want to respect residents’ faith. No government wishes to close religious places, but we cannot act on emotions and agitations. We need to give priority to health and life of citizens.”

Regarding the recent statewide agitations by the BJP and the MNS to reopen temples, Pawar said that such public events are organised to gain political mileage with civic elections round the corner.

