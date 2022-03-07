Home / Cities / Pune News / BJP PCMC unit to sponsor free metro rides for women
pune news

BJP PCMC unit to sponsor free metro rides for women

BJP Pimpri-Chinchwad unit has decided to sponsor free metro rides between Pimpri and Phugewadi for women on International Women’s Day (March 8) on Tuesday
People take Pune Metro ride on second day from Garware college to Vanaz, on Monday. BJP Pimpri-Chinchwad unit has decided to sponsor free metro rides between Pimpri and Phugewadi for women on International Women’s Day (March 8) on Tuesday. (RAVINDRA JOSHI/HT)
People take Pune Metro ride on second day from Garware college to Vanaz, on Monday. BJP Pimpri-Chinchwad unit has decided to sponsor free metro rides between Pimpri and Phugewadi for women on International Women’s Day (March 8) on Tuesday. (RAVINDRA JOSHI/HT)
Published on Mar 07, 2022 11:53 PM IST
Copy Link
ByJigar Hindocha

Pune: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Pimpri-Chinchwad unit has decided to sponsor free metro rides between Pimpri and Phugewadi for women on International Women’s Day (March 8) on Tuesday.

Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) mayor Usha Dhore said, “As a token of appreciation for the selfless and dedicated work carried out by frontline workers, including doctors, nurses, caretakers, cleaners and women police during the Covid pandemic, the PCMC BJP unit has decided to sponsor free rides for women. I request all women to come and enjoy metro ride in large numbers.”

Metro service between Pimpri and Phugewadi will start at 8am and continue till 9pm. The total distance of the route is 7.03 kilometres which include five stations – PCMC, Sant Tukaramnagar, Bhosari, Kasarwadi and Phugewadi.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 08, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out