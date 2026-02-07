BJP retains control in PCMC as mayor, deputy mayor elected unopposed

After nearly four years of administrative rule, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday further consolidated its hold over the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC), with Ravi Landge elected unopposed as mayor and Sharmila Babar as deputy mayor. BJP consolidated its hold over PCMC with Ravi Landge elected unopposed as mayor and Sharmila Babar as deputy mayor. (HT)

The elections became uncontested after Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) candidate Vaishali Kalbhor withdrew her nomination for the deputy mayor’s post within the stipulated time. The NCP had earlier decided not to contest the mayoral election following the death of deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar.

The special general body meeting was held on Friday at Yashwantrao Chavan Hall at the PCMC headquarters under the chairmanship of presiding officer Deepak Taware. PCMC commissioner Shravan Hardikar was also present.

Along with the mayoral elections, Prashant Shitole was appointed leader of the House, while Bhausaheb Bhoir was named leader of the Opposition.

Soon after the announcement, Landge and Babar formally took charge of their offices. They were felicitated by MLAs Mahesh Landge and Shankar Jagtap, and MLCs Uma Khapre and Amit Gorkhe.

During the meeting, members paid homage to the late deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, acknowledging his long association with the city’s development.

Later, corporator Shatrughan Kate moved a proposal to adjourn the general body meeting until February 20, 2026, which was seconded by corporator Raju Misal.

The NCP’s decision to stay out of the mayoral contest follows the BJP’s dominant performance in the civic polls, where it won 84 of the 128 seats. The NCP finished second with 37 seats, while the Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction) secured six.

The Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena failed to win a single seat. Although the Ajit Pawar-led NCP contested the polls in alliance with the Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP), its tally remained unchanged from 2017, rising by just one seat to 37.