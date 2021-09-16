Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
BJP stages agitations over losing OBC quota for ZP, panchayat polls
pune news

BJP stages agitations over losing OBC quota for ZP, panchayat polls

BJP holds MVA government responsible for OBC representatives not getting quota in the ZP and panchayat samiti polls
By HTC
PUBLISHED ON SEP 16, 2021 12:15 AM IST
BJP leaders stage agitations against the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) state government, holding it responsible for OBC representatives not getting quota in the Zilla Parishad and panchayat samiti elections. (HT)

PUNE: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Gopichand Padalkar and other backward classes (OBC) wing state president Yogesh Tilekar staged agitations against the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) state government, holding it responsible for OBC representatives not getting quota in the Zilla Parishad and panchayat samiti elections.

Padalkar said, “Due to the inefficiency of the Maharashtra government, the OBC community lost political reservation. The state government did not prepare the data for OBCs.”

Tilekar said, “The Maharashtra government is putting hurdles in the reservation of the Maratha and OBC community. Before the civic elections at least, the state government should restore reservation for OBCs.”

Not only Pune, the BJP staged agitations all over the state.

The state election commission announced the zilla parishad elections in Dhule, Nandurbar, Washim, Akola and Nagpur which will be held without OBC reservation.

Recently, the Supreme Court asked the government and the state election commission to continue local self-elections for five zilla parishads and 33 panchayat samitis without waiting for OBC reservation. As the Supreme Court scrapped OBC reservation in Maharashtra, all parties unanimously decided to postpone zilla parishad elections. But after the court’s instructions, the process for elections started and the BJP became aggressive on the OBC quota and targeting the MVA government.

