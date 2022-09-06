BJP state unit head to boost party cadre before Nirmala Sitharaman’s Baramati tour

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state unit president Chandrashekhar Bawankule will visit Baramati Lok Sabha constituency on Tuesday to boost party cadre ahead of Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s visit to Baramati this month.

Bawankule will also visit Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar’s native village Katewadi and hold a meeting with party workers.

Sitharaman will visit Baramati town and other assembly segments this month under the Lok Sabha constituency, as part of BJP’s ‘Pravas’ campaign across the country.

The exact dates of the tour are not confirmed, said BJP leaders. Earlier the tour was planned between August 16 and 18 but was postponed.

The saffron party has launched the campaign to strengthen its organisation in 144 Lok Sabha constituencies in 2024 elections. Of the 144 constituencies, the party has identified 16 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra with two of them - Baramati and Shirur - from Pune district.

Baramati was for many years represented by Pawar in Lok Sabha. Since 2009, his daughter Supriya Sule is representing the seat. In 2019, Sule won the polls against BJP’s Kanchan Kool with a margin of 1.55 lakh votes.

Sule said, “We will welcome finance minister Sitharaman to our constituency. Every party has the right to expand its wing.”

Recently opposition leader Ajit Pawar had said, “President, Prime Minister and many other central ministers visited the Baramati in past and appreciated the development work carried away by NCP. We would welcome the finance minister in Baramati.”