Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / BJP wants former corporators to regularly visit PMC and take up civic issues
pune news

BJP wants former corporators to regularly visit PMC and take up civic issues

Patil was addressing the BJP’s 500 selected candidates on Monday evening when the party published its five-year report card
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state unit president Chandrakant Patil has instructed party office-bearers and former corporators to daily visit the municipal corporation office even as their tenure is over (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)
Published on Apr 26, 2022 11:36 PM IST
ByAbhay Khairnar

PUNE: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state unit president Chandrakant Patil has instructed party office-bearers and former corporators to daily visit the municipal corporation office even as their tenure is over and the civic body is currently being governed by an administrator. Patil has asked former mayor Murlidhar Mohol, standing committee chairman Hemant Rasane and leader of the House Shrinath Bhimale to remain present at the corporation during office hours.

Patil was addressing the BJP’s 500 selected candidates on Monday evening when the party published its five-year report card.

“Tenure of elected members ended in the first half of March. Many elected members did not visit the municipal corporation after their tenure was over. Why are you people are not going to the corporation? You are former corporators and citizens of the city and therefore should visit PMC daily and ensure that officers are doing their work,” Patil said.

PMC general body’s five-year term is over and civic elections are yet to be announced due to Other Backward Classes (OBC) reservation issue. Earlier this year, the legislative assembly and legislative council passed two bills which would lay the grounds for the postponement of local body elections in Maharashtra till OBC reservation is restored.

RELATED STORIES

Patil said, “As corporators, they used to follow up civic works. Now the same work should continue. Even mayor, standing committee chairman and leader of the House should remain present at PMC for at least six to seven hours.”

Patil asked former corporators and party’s office-bearers to visit prominent people in the city like doctors, advocates, journalists and other citizens and hand over the BJP’s report card to spread awareness about the party’s activities.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP