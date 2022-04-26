BJP wants former corporators to regularly visit PMC and take up civic issues

PUNE: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state unit president Chandrakant Patil has instructed party office-bearers and former corporators to daily visit the municipal corporation office even as their tenure is over and the civic body is currently being governed by an administrator. Patil has asked former mayor Murlidhar Mohol, standing committee chairman Hemant Rasane and leader of the House Shrinath Bhimale to remain present at the corporation during office hours.

Patil was addressing the BJP’s 500 selected candidates on Monday evening when the party published its five-year report card.

“Tenure of elected members ended in the first half of March. Many elected members did not visit the municipal corporation after their tenure was over. Why are you people are not going to the corporation? You are former corporators and citizens of the city and therefore should visit PMC daily and ensure that officers are doing their work,” Patil said.

PMC general body’s five-year term is over and civic elections are yet to be announced due to Other Backward Classes (OBC) reservation issue. Earlier this year, the legislative assembly and legislative council passed two bills which would lay the grounds for the postponement of local body elections in Maharashtra till OBC reservation is restored.

Patil said, “As corporators, they used to follow up civic works. Now the same work should continue. Even mayor, standing committee chairman and leader of the House should remain present at PMC for at least six to seven hours.”

Patil asked former corporators and party’s office-bearers to visit prominent people in the city like doctors, advocates, journalists and other citizens and hand over the BJP’s report card to spread awareness about the party’s activities.