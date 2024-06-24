 BJP warns of protest against illegal pubs - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Jun 25, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

BJP warns of protest against illegal pubs

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 25, 2024 05:14 AM IST

BJP, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) have condemned the incident of a pub on Fergusson College (FC) Road running beyond deadline on Sunday

Even as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) rules the state and deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis holds the home ministry, the party’s Pune city unit has threatened to launch agitation if no police action is taken against pub owners who flout deadline and serve banned substances.

BJP MP Medha Kulkarni said the police are not doing enough to deal with the drug menace. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
BJP MP Medha Kulkarni said the police are not doing enough to deal with the drug menace. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

BJP, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) have condemned the incident of a pub on Fergusson College (FC) Road running beyond deadline on Sunday.

Get ready to catch the final stages of the World Cup only on Crickit. Anytime, Anywhere. Explore now!

Dheeraj Ghate, president, BJP city unit, said, “The agencies, including police, district collectorate, excise department and municipal corporations need to declare list of authorised pubs and close down illegal establishments.”

BJP MP Medha Kulkarni said the police are not doing enough to deal with the drug menace.

While the MNS staged protest in front of the pub on FC Road, the NCP plans an agitation on Tuesday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Pune / BJP warns of protest against illegal pubs
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, June 25, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On