BJP will eye over 45 Lok Sabha seats from Maharashtra: Bawankule

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its alliance partners are looking to strike hard in the upcoming Lok Sabha and Assembly elections next year.

BJP state unit president Chandrashekhar Bawankule visited Pune on Tuesday (HT FILE PHOTO)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

BJP state unit president Chandrashekhar Bawankule who visited Pune on Tuesday stated that as Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar and Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde joined the party, the alliance is evening to get victory in over 45 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra.

“The BJP along with Shiv Sena and NCP will contest both Lok Sabha and Assembly elections together. Everything will be done smoothly with mutual consent. The BJP will support and give strength to all candidates of the alliance partners in the upcoming elections,” Bawankule said.

On Tuesday, Bawankule took meeting of Raigad, Baramati, Shirur, Shirdi, Madha, Hatkangake, Kolhapur Lok Sabha constituencies at Pune and later interacted with the media.

BJP is unlikely to compromise its leadership role in the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections next year, however, final call will be taken by central leadership said Bawankule.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The seat sharing among the alliance partners will be decided by the three leaders from Maharashtra which include BJPs Devendra Fadnavis, Sena’s Eknath Shinde and NCP’s Ajit Pawar. Later our central leadership will take a final decision on it.”

“In the next two months, the central and state ministers will conduct visits across Maharashtra. Also, 500 office bearers will reach out to the voters to know their plight and take inputs. The party will also conduct enrolment for new voters,” added Bawankule.

In the Assembly, the party-wise tally in the 2019 elections were: BJP 105, Shiv Sena (undivided) 56, Congress 44 and NCP 53.