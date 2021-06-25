Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / BJP-led chakka jam protest at Katraj today
pune news

BJP-led chakka jam protest at Katraj today

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has planned chakka jam agitations at Katraj chowk on Saturday to demand political reservation for OBC
By Abhay Khairnar, Pune
PUBLISHED ON JUN 25, 2021 10:01 PM IST
HT Image

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has planned chakka jam agitations at Katraj chowk on Saturday to demand political reservation for OBC.

BJP leader Pankaja Munde is going to lead the agitation at Katraj chowk, the party has also sent out a message to its cadre to remain present for the agitation planned from 10am onwards.

The Marathas have already begun agitations for getting reservation after the Supreme Court scrapped it, and immediately after the Maratha protests, the OBCs have begun agitations in the state.

OBCs are on the verge of losing their political reservation in local bodies across Maharashtra as it was quashed by the Supreme Court last month.

Katraj chowk is one of the main chowks in the city. With a chakka jam at the chowk, it would disturb the traffic coming from the old Katraj ghat mainly from Kolhapur, Satara and Sangli towards Pune city. Even chances are that traffic might be disturbed in Katraj and Ambegaon areas.

Bharatiya Janta Party has decided to hold state-wide protests for the same demands, and also announced support for Maratha reservation in the state.

After BJP, it is expected that OBC leaders from all parties will undertake similar protests.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Dog hilariously shows what Friday feels are all about. Video is funny and cute

Kind man clears tree that fell on neighbour’s property, video wows people

Swiggy’s ‘you can't make everyone happy’ tweet gets wonderful replies

Couple in US rescues horse from drowning in river. Here's how they did it
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Covid Vaccine
PM Narendra Modi
Reliance AGM
Ray review
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP