BJYM to expand shakhas across Pune district ahead of local polls

Pune: The Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) has announced plans to set up shakhas in every tehsil of Pune district ahead of upcoming local elections. The decision was taken at the district executive committee meeting presided over by newly elected district president Vaibhav Solankar and held in Pune this week. BJYM has announced plans to set up shakhas in every tehsil of Pune district ahead of upcoming local elections. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

Solankar said the youth wing would focus on reaching out to young voters and strengthen the party’s grassroots network.

“Setting up shakhas will help us mobilise more youth, sharpen our leadership and organisational skills,” Solankar told party workers.

At the meeting, issues such as new voter registration, membership drives for youth, formation of tehsil-level executive committees, and the implementation of state-level programmes at the booth level were discussed.

District office-bearer Amar Budgude said the youth wing would play a crucial role in taking central government schemes to the last beneficiary.