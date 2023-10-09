News / Cities / Pune News / Block on Pune- Mumbai expressway from 12 pm to 2 pm on Tuesday

ByHT Correspondent
Oct 09, 2023 10:39 PM IST

Gantries will be installed near Amrutanjan Bridge and Khandala tunnel as part of the Highway Management System

The Pune-Mumbai Expressway is likely to experience traffic snarls owing to the two-hour block for the erection of overhead gantries.

The Pune-Mumbai Expressway is likely to experience traffic snarls during the block. (Pratham Gokhale/HT Photo)
An official of the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) said the Pune-bound lane of the expressway will be shut for traffic from 12 pm to 2 pm for the erection of gantries near Amrutanjan Bridge and Khandala tunnel as part of the Highway Management System.

“Traffic will be blocked from 12 pm to 2 pm on the Pune-bound lane of the Mumbai-Pune Expressway on Tuesday for the erection of gantries at Amrutanjan Bridge and Khandala tunnel as part of the Highway Management System, the MSRDC said in a release.

