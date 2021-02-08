Body found near Katraj tunnel in Pune identified as labourer from UP
The body found near old Katraj tunnel in Pune on Saturday was identified to be of a 23-year-old labourer.
The deceased has been identified as Ajit Singh (23), a native of Uttar Pradesh, according to senior police inspector Jagannath Kalaskar of Bharati Vidyapeeth police station.
The police have detained and are questioning multiple people, according to senior PI Kalaskar.
The body was found near the old tunnel around 9:15am on Saturday with injuries on his head, eyes, face, and ears, according to the police.
A case under Section 302 (murder) and 201 (destruction of evidence) of Indian Penal Code was registered at Bharti Vidyapeeth police station.
