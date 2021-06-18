Body of Pune man suspected of killing wife, son found

The Pune Police on Friday found the body of a man suspected of having killed his wife and son earlier this week.

Thirty-eight-year-old Abid Shaikh had been missing since the bodies of his wife and their 7-year-old son were recovered from two different locations on Tuesday.

Senior police inspector Jagannath Kalaskar, in charge of Bharati Vidyapeeth police station, said, “Abid’s body has been recovered in Khanapur and Haveli police station is investigating the cause of his death.”

While Inspector Sadashiv Shelar, in charge of Haveli police station, said, “Prima facie, it appears he died by suicide after injuring himself with a sharp weapon. Further investigation is going on.”

Abid’s son’s body was recovered near Katraj new tunnel while his wife’s body was found abandoned in Saswad. According to the police, Abid, who worked as a regional manager of private company, was involved in the murders was absconding. A case under IPC 302 was lodged and seven teams were formed to search for the accused.

According to the FIR, Abid rented a car from June 11-14 and went from Saswad to Dive Ghat, killing his wife en route on June 14. He killed his son later. He was last seen parking his car near a hotel and walking towards Swargate. The police recovered two iron pipes from the rented car and the rear seat was also stained in blood.

Abid had been absconding since June 15. His wife’s post mortem revealed she was beaten to death while their son had been strangulated.