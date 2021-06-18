Body of suspect in double murder case found

The Pune police have found the body of Abid Shaikh ( 38) who was missing since the murder of his son Ayan ( 7) and wife Alia (35). The bodies of the wife and child were found from two different locations on Tuesday.

Police confirmed that the body of Abid Shaikh was recovered early morning on Friday in the Haveli area of the district. Currently, the investigation is going on to ascertain whether he died due to suicide or was murdered. The body was found in Khanapur, about 26 km from the city on the way to Panshet dam under Haveli police station.

Senior police inspector Jagannath Kalaskar, in charge of Bharati Vidyapeeth police station, said, “Abid’s body has been recovered in Khanapur and Haveli police station is investigating the cause of his death.”

While Inspector Sadashiv Shelar, in charge of Haveli police station, said, “Abid’s body was found in the backwater s of Khadakwasla lake near Jawalkar Farm in Khanapur. Prima facie he died of suicide but before that, it seems he had injured himself with a sharp weapon. Further investigation is going on.” he said.

However, no further information has been divulged. Ayan’s body was recovered near Katraj new tunnel while the wife’s body was found abandoned in Saswad. According to the police, Abid, who worked as a regional manager in a private company was allegedly involved in the murder of his wife and son and was absconding.

A case under IPC 302 was lodged and seven teams were formed to detect the accused in the murder case under the guidance of Zonal DCP Sagar Patil.

The Bharati Vidyapeeth police in their search bulletin said that he had dumped the body in ditch near Katraj tunnel with the motive of destruction of evidence and has been absconding from his residence since June 15. The post mortem report of Alia stated that she died due to physical beating while Ayan died due to strangulation. The police had issued a lookout notice as his last location was traced to Lohegaon and they had suspected that he might leave the country going by his past visit to Dubai.

According to the FIR, Abid had rented a car from June 11 to 14 and went from Saswad to Dive Ghat and had killed her en route at 8.30 pm on June 14 and later killed his son. He was last seen parking his car near Hotel City Pride and walking towards Swargate. The police had recovered two iron pipes from the car and the rear seat was stained in blood.