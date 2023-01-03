Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / Body of woman found in Pune

Body of woman found in Pune

pune news
Published on Jan 03, 2023 11:47 PM IST

Residents of Mayfair Society on NIBM (National Institute of Bank Management) Road in Kondhwa alerted the police after they found the body at an open area in front of their housing society

Police said that the head of the body was crushed in a bid to hide the victim’s identity. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)
ByHT Correspondent

The Kondhwa police recovered the partially naked body of an unidentified woman at an open plot in the area on Monday. Police said that the head of the body was crushed in a bid to hide the victim’s identity

Residents of Mayfair Society on NIBM (National Institute of Bank Management) Road in Kondhwa alerted the police after they found the body at an open area in front of their housing society at around 9 am.

Sanjay Mogale, inspector, Kondhwa police station, said, “The body has been sent for autopsy after filing the FIR. The age of the deceased is believed to be between 30-35 years.”

A case has been registered at Kondhwa police station under Sections 302 (punishment for murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of an offence committed) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP