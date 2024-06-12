 Boulder falls on autorickshaw at Malshej Ghat, 2 killed - Hindustan Times
Thursday, Jun 13, 2024
Boulder falls on autorickshaw at Malshej Ghat, 2 killed

ByNadeem Inamdar
Jun 13, 2024 05:28 AM IST

Two members of a family, including a minor boy, were killed and a woman was injured after a large boulder that loosened due to a landslide following heavy rains fell on the autorickshaw carrying them at Malshej Ghat on Tuesday evening.

According to the police, the incident took place on the Kalyan-Ahmednagar Highway and traffic movement on the route was halted for some time. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

According to the police, the incident took place on the Kalyan-Ahmednagar Highway and traffic movement on the route was halted for some time.

Tokawade Police Station’s inspector Dinkar Chakor said five members of a family were travelling in the three-wheeler from Mulund (Mumbai) to Sangamner (Ahmednagar) when the stone weighing between 15kg-20 kg fell on the vehicle at the ghat stretch.

The deceased have been identified as Rahul Baban Bhalerao, 30, and his nephew Swayam Sachin Bhalerao, 7. Assistant inspector Lahu Tathe from Otur police station confirmed their names and death and stated that the 55-year-old co-passenger woman suffered serious injuries.

“Otur police have filed an accidental death report and the case will be transferred to Tokawade Police Station in Murbad as the incident took place under their jurisdiction,” Tathe said.

