Brain-dead man’s organ donation saves four lives

ByVicky Pathare
Apr 04, 2025 07:50 AM IST

The family of a 33-year-old auto-rickshaw driver from Osmanabad made a brave decision to donate his organs after he was declared brain dead. This gave a new lease of life to four individuals, said the officials.

The man suffered an intracranial bleed and was declared brain dead on March 31 at Chandan Neuroscience Hospital in Solapur. After counselling, his wife and mother consented to donate his organs. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The man suffered an intracranial bleed and was declared brain dead on March 31 at Chandan Neuroscience Hospital in Solapur. After counselling, his wife and mother consented to donate his organs.

His vital organs— kidneys, liver, and lungs were retrieved and were allocated according to Zonal Transplant Coordination Centre (ZTCC) Pune guidelines.

All organs were transported to Pune on April 2 via a green corridor, ensuring swift delivery for transplant procedures.

“The liver was given to a 21-year-old woman suffering from end-stage liver disease, and one kidney was given to a 22-year-old man suffering from renal failure, both at Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital. Another kidney was given to a 43-year-old man at Ashwini Rural Medical College, Solapur. Besides, lungs were harvested in a 66-year-old man at DY Patil Medical College,” said Aarti Gokhale, transplant coordinator, ZTCC.

Gokhale, said, this is the 25th donation this year under ZTCC Pune, and all transplant procedures were successful, and the recipients are reportedly in stable condition.

