‘Brake failure’ causes PMPML bus to crash into multiple vehicles at Chandni Chowk; 3 injured

A Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) bus lost control and collided with multiple vehicles at Chandni Chowk, one of the city’s busiest junctions, during peak traffic hours on Tuesday. The incident occurred when the bus, bearing registration number MH12 KQ0683, reportedly suffered a brake failure at around 6.20pm on the Chandni Chowk to Kothrud Depot route. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

According to the police, the bus was moving a slight incline near the junction when the driver appeared to lose control of the vehicle and ploughed into two autorickshaws, one four-wheeler, and three motorcycles, dragging some vehicles several metres, resulting in a chaotic scene that halted traffic and drew the attention of bystanders.

Three individuals sustained injuries and were rushed to a nearby hospital. While one sustained a fracture, police authorities have confirmed that all three are in stable condition.

The PMPML bus driver was taken into custody for questioning. Authorities are looking into the vehicle’s maintenance records and the circumstances that led to the alleged brake failure.

Sandeep Deshmane, senior inspector, Kothrud Police Station, said, “The bus driver said that as the brake was not working, to avoid major mishap, he took the vehicle to the roadside.”

According to eyewitnesses, Sudhanshu Umale, an IT engineer by profession, said, “Bus driver heading towards Kothrud depot lost control of the vehicle and collided with multiple vehicles. A motorcyclist was seriously injured in the case.”

Traffic at Chandni Chowk was later restored after the damaged vehicles were removed from the road.